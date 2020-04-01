Helen Mirren's makeup-free selfie is a plea to fans to support coronavirus relief

Helen Mirren is sharing a makeup-free selfie for a very selfless reason.

The 74-year-old Oscar winner grabbed fans' attention on Instagram Tuesday when she shared a photo of herself "literally first thing in the morning." All she asked in return was that her followers donate to a coronavirus relief fund.

In the post's caption, the actress included a link to the donation page for The Intensive Care Society, a British charity that supports both intensive care professionals on the front lines of the pandemic and the patients they treat.

In addition to appearing barefaced in the photo, Mirren sported eyeglasses and a slight case of bedhead.

Rachel Murray / Getty Images

The "Woman in Gold" star's post was met with cheers from her followers.

"This is a wonderful gesture that you're doing during this COVID-19 pandemic," one wrote.

"Done. I admire you immensely! And this is just another reason to," gushed another.

Mirren's not the only celebrity to ditch the makeup while self-quarantining at home during the pandemic. Pop singer Katy Perry, 35, shared photos of herself "pre-quarantine" and "mid-quarantine" to show how much she's been easing up on her beauty regimen.

Halle Berry, 53, took things a step further by using her downtime to stream her simple four-step skin routine. In the video, she thanked civic-minded fans who were staying at home to help stop the spread of the virus.

"To all those practicing #SocialDistancing, I thank you from the bottom of my heart for the duty you are serving to your community," the mother of two wrote in her caption.