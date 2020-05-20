Heidi Klum wears a face mask and not much else during socially distanced hair session

Heidi Klum has figured out a way to maintain her beauty routine during the coronavirus pandemic.

The supermodel shared a photo of hairstylist Lorenzo Martin touching up her highlights on Tuesday afternoon in what appears to be her backyard. In the picture, both she and Martin are wearing cloth face masks and Martin appears to be using an umbrella to increase the space between the two of them. Martin also wears black gloves, though disposable gloves are usually worn by stylists while coloring hair.

Klum, 46, took the opportunity to show off her dramatic sense of style, wearing just black heels, fishnet stockings and black undergarments along with the mask.

"Dahhling we found a way !" she wrote in the post's caption. "Social distancing highlights. Love you @hairbylorenzomartin."

On her Instagram story, Klum shared more photos of the socially distanced session.

One photo, labeled #ProcessingTime

In one photo, which she labeled "#ProcessingTime," Klum tended to some flowers with her hair still full of foils and her printed animal mask still pulled up over her mouth and nose.

In a quick selfie, she gave viewers a close-up view of her hair with the foils still in, showing off a dramatic smokey eye in the process.

Klum shared a selfie while wearing a mask and foils in her hair. heidiklum/ Instagram

A final photo in her story showed her finished hair color in a photo with a black-and-white filter.

Klum showed off her finished look in a black-and-white selfie. heidiklum/ Instagram

Many in the comments praised Klum and Martin's creativity.

"Only you!" wrote model Naomi Campbell. "Love it!"

Not everyone was on board with the shoot. Some criticized the fact that Klum and Martin were likely closer than 6 feet. One commenter asked if the shoot was "a joke," to which Klum personally responded with an eye-roll emoji. Another asked what the point of the umbrella was.

"To maybe get a smile even (on) your face," Klum replied, along with a smiling emoji.

In March, Klum said that she feared she had contracted the coronavirus, but tested negative for the illness.

Klum isn't the only one looking for creative ways to style her hair at home. TODAY's own Jenna Bush Hager enlisted husband Henry to help touch up her roots on-air. Earlier in April, Brad Paisley shared a video of himself helping his wife, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, color her hair.