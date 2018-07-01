Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn are leaving 'Project Runway' for a new Amazon series

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Heidi Klum is saying "auf Wiedersehen" to "Project Runway" after 16 seasons of the fashion show.

The 45-year-old German supermodel and co-host Tim Gunn, 65, announced Friday that they are leaving the fashion reality competition to create a new Amazon series.

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn are taking their talents to Amazon after 16 seasons of "Project Runway" on cable. GC Images

Bravo, the original network home of "Project Runway" before it migrated to Lifetime, announced in May that the show would return to Bravo for a 17th season. Bravo issued a statement to Indiewire on Friday saying that it will announce a new host and mentor to replace Klum and Gunn.

No details have been released yet about the new reality series for Amazon Studios.

“After 16 incredible seasons, I am saying ‘Auf Wiedersehen’ to Project Runway, a show that I was honored to host and help create,” Klum wrote on Instagram. “I am incredibly proud of the show, and it will always have a special place in my heart. I am so appreciative of the dedicated fans, and most of all, I am grateful that we could shine a light on creativity and help launch so many talented designers’ careers. I’m most excited that my journey with my dear friend and colleague, Tim Gunn, is far from over. We will be partnering with Amazon for a new show, and we’re excited for everyone to see what we’re designing next!”

Gunn also issued a statement about his departure.

“I am grateful to ‘Project Runway’ for putting me on a path I never, in my wildest dreams, thought my career would take me!'' he said. "I am so proud to have been a part of the groundbreaking process that showcased talented young designers as never before. Most importantly, I am indebted to our incredible fans, they are the heart and soul of what we do, and continue to inspire us to raise the bar in this arena. I’m excited for them to see what’s next, as I partner with Amazon and Heidi Klum on our next great ‘fashion’ adventure.”

Klum was the host from the inception of "Project Runway," where Gunn began as a mentor and eventually became Klum's co-host. The duo won a Primetime Emmy for best reality host in 2013 and received six nominations overall.

"Heidi Klum completely changed the television landscape by developing a competitive reality fashion series that was unproven and different from what was popular on-air,” Amazon Studio head Jenifer Salke said in a a statement. “The show became wildly successful, and in turn Klum and Tim Gunn have become an iconic pop culture duo. Their drive to deliver fashionably entertaining, engaging and trendsetting content speaks for itself, and we believe their next iteration in this space will find an even larger audience on our global Prime Video runway.”

