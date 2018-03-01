Heidi Klum keeps her skin smooth with a $10 gentle apricot scrub

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Heidi Klum is quite adept at juggling. She’s a judge on the NBC series “America's Got Talent.” She’s got two clothing lines: Heidi Klum Intimates and Heidi Klum Swim. And, she’s raising four kids in Los Angeles.

Still, she seems totally ageless.

“I eat very healthy and I run on the treadmill a little bit. There is no secret shake or secret pill. I wish there was. I just love eating good and healthy food. I don’t go to dinner a lot,” she said. “We cook every day. I have four children. It’s about cooking fresh food every day and not caring it too much. Eating home-cooked at meals at a specific time. I eat at six and that’s kind of it.”

Ha! If only it were that easy. We had to ask Klum to share some of her skin care discoveries with us, given that she’s been modeling for about two decades and has worked with the best in the business. Refreshingly, Klum keeps things simple and affordable.

Her total go-to product: Mario Badescu Buttermilk Moisturizer, $18, Amazon

“I use it on my face. It’s very light," Klum said. "When I use very rich creams, I break out in pimples. I’ve been using it for years. It doesn’t clog my pores. I don’t do a whole lot of things.”

Another of her favorites: Aapri the Original Exfoliating Facial Scrub Cream, $10, Amazon

“I do that in the shower. I wash my hair and condition it. Then I use the scrub twice a week,” she said.

This specific brand is hard to find, so another popular alternative is St. Ives

St. Ives Fresh Skin Face Scrub, $4, Amazon

Note: Some reviewers have found the St. Ives face scrub to be a bit harsh for sensitive skin.

As for her body: “I use a loofah thing, one of those things that are very scratchy with handles on each side. I do my body and my butt and scrub myself down. Sometimes I wear body makeup, and it’s so thick. I need to loofah that off.”

Aquis Exfoliating Back Scrubber, $12, Amazon

Now that beach season is upon us, Klum also dished on her swimwear of choice.

“I like two-pieces, the triangle bikini because then you always have an option to get rid of the top and rock the bottom if you’re in a secluded kind of place," Klum noted. "I have all my own swimsuits. I like a set. I don’t mix and match. The smaller the better. I don’t like a whole lot of tan lines,” she said, referring to her own swimwear line.

Of course, there’s an exception to her rule.

“Do you know Splish Splash? I go with my kids. I wear a one-piece. You go down in those inner tubes. You lose your top,” she said, referring to the popular Long Island water park she visits every summer with her brood.

In addition to taking care of herself, Klum also noted that she's all about doing good and giving back. She’s been volunteering for 15 years for God’s Love We Deliver, which provides meals for the needy.

“It’s amazing what they do. They help people who have illnesses. I love working with them. I was there today and we were making a vegetable casserole. We use beautiful produce,” she said.