Heidi Klum has established herself as the queen of Halloween with her spectacular annual soirée and equally amazing costumes. The supermodel consistently outdoes herself with incredible ensembles that often render her unrecognizable, and has dressed up as everything from a gigantic butterfly to a creepy cadaver and everything in between.

We're always excited to find out what the reining costume queen will wear each Halloween, and can't wait to see what she has in store at her bash later this week. In the meantime, the 46-year-old gave us a look at her first costume of the season.

This weekend, Klum attended Paris Hilton's Halloween party with hubby Tom Kaulitz. The newlyweds packed on the PDA and lit up the night as a pair of glittery fireworks.

Klum brought on the sparkle in a dazzling dress, plenty of body glitter and green locks, while her other half painted his face and beard in glitter.

The supermodel has also been teasing fans with some costume hints on Instagram this week. For instance, she posted this sassy video from one of her teeth fittings.

Klum also encouraged fans to put their thinking caps on with this funny video of her with blue hair and a matching brain.

Last but certainly not least, the model posted this cryptic video, leading many fans to wonder if it was a clue.

While we eagerly await her big reveal, here's a look back at Klum's past Halloween costumes.

2001: Lady Godiva

Heidi Klum is a true goddess as Lady Godiva in 2001. WireImage

Klum sure knows how to make an entrance! For her first annual fête, the model showed up on the back of a horse, just like the legend of Lady Godiva. Her bloody countess costume included an all-white ensemble and long golden locks. All that was missing was Peeping Tom!

2002: Betty Boop

Heidi Klum is singing "Boop-Oop-A-Doop" as the famous cartoon character. Getty Images

Klum brought the cartoon character to life with a black wig, vampy red dress, plenty of bling and over-the-top eyelashes that totally stole the show!

2003: Alien

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

This golden look is out of this world! Getty Images

The supermodel took a journey to outer space in 2003 and brought back a fully gilded look complete with metallic armor and a fierce helmet.

2004: Red witch

Not your average Halloween witch! Getty Images

Klum put her own creative spin on the classic witch costume, opting for an all-red outfit, matching hair and a skeleton in place of a broom. We're sure guests were bloody scared of this sexy sorcerer!

2005: Vampire

She wants to suck your blood ... and throw the Halloween party of the year. Getty Images

Klum took the bloodsucking beast to a new level with fangs, thigh-high boots and a bleeding heart. We're sure this glammed-up version of the undead was a total hit at her annual event.

2006: Garden of Eden

She's the apple of our eye every Halloween. Getty Images

A pregnant Klum found the perfect way to conceal her baby bump — inside a giant apple costume! The model made a compelling case for living in sin, incorporating a slithering serpent into her Garden of Eden-inspired getup.

2007: Cat

Meow! Klum gets extra points for realistic texture. Getty Images

In 2007, the supermodel wore a velvety cat suit that played up her curves. It was definitely one of Klum's more tame Halloween looks, but her spot-on makeup and perfectly placed fangs were all pretty darn purr-fect.

2008: Kali

This is a mic drop of a costume. Getty Images

Klum’s interpretation of the Hindu goddess Kali was as over-the-top as it gets. Between her blue skin and the creepy artifacts her multiple arms were carrying, the costume was certainly a sight to behold.

2009: Crow

Now that's a couple costume. Getty Images

Klum and then-partner Seal wore matching crow get-ups with black feathers and oversized beaks in 2009. The model's costume definitely gave a bird's-eye view of her gorgeous gams, too!

2010: Transformer

Klum spared no expense for this high-tech look. Getty Images

Klum makes a convincing superhero! Her red and purple Transformer costume was a robot-lover’s dream and made her tower over her party guests at 8 feet tall.

2011: Cadaver

Did this corpse run away from a museum exhibit? FilmMagic

Klum celebrated Halloween on both coasts in 2011, showing up to her Las Vegas party as a cadaver. The model was wheeled into Tao nightclub on an autopsy table, just in case the “dead body” look didn’t freak out guests enough!

2011: Ape

Yes, that's Heidi Klum on the left! Jemal Countess / Getty Images

Back in New York City, Klum and Seal donned the most realistic ape outfits we’ve ever seen. The model was covered in fur and sported a lifelike mask. My, what big ears she had!

2012: Cleopatra

Her makeup is a work of art. AP

After Hurricane Sandy in 2012, Klum hit pause on Halloween and postponed her NYC party until December. While the model sparkled from head-to-toe in a glittery gown, cape and headdress, the standout element of this costume was the hundreds of crystals covering her face.

2013: Old lady

Now we know what Heidi Klum will look like in her 90s. Getty Images

The supermodel outdid herself in 2013 with a make-under that made her tough to recognize! Complete with varicose veins, wrinkly skin, silver locks and a cane, Klum took granny chic to a new level.

2014: Butterfly

Simply beautiful! Getty Images

Klum transformed into a butterfly, displaying vibrantly colored wings and bug eyes for her party in 2014. We're sure it was pretty tedious to sit through hours of body painting, but the end result was truly a treat.

2015: Jessica Rabbit

*cartoon eyes pop* Getty Images

Leading up to her annual party, Klum spent hours in prosthetic fittings to help her mimic Jessica Rabbit's curvaceous figure. With on-point hair and makeup to top it all off, this va-va-voom look was one of Klum’s most impressive costumes yet.

2016: Six clones of Heidi Klum

If you can't tell, Klum is the third person from the left. Getty Images

In 2016, Klum put the trick in "trick or treat" when she showed up with five clones of herself. She even added prothetics to each lookalike's face to make it even harder to tell them apart.

2017: Michael Jackson as a werewolf in "Thriller"

In 2017, Klum was dressed as a full-blown werewolf from the "Thriller" music video. Craig Barritt / Getty Images

Klum sent chills down our spine when she channeled Michael Jackson's "Thriller" music video. It would've memorable if she dressed as the iconic pop star, but she took things one step further and went as the bone-chilling werewolf Jackson becomes in the video.

2018: Princess Fiona from "Shrek"

Tom Kaulitz joined in on the fun by transforming into Shrek. WireImage

The queen of Halloween transformed into Princess Fiona from "Shrek" in 2018, complete with green skin and pointy ears. She also brought along her main squeeze, then-boyfriend Tom Kaulitz, who channeled the film's funny namesake.

This story was originally published on Sept. 16, 2016 and has been updated since.