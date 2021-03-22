The family resemblance is strong in the Klum family!

Model Heidi Klum recently shared a series of selfies with her look-alike daughter Leni in which both were sporting blond, beachy waves in their hair and little to no makeup.

“All NATURAL,” Klum captioned her Instagram post, adding the hashtags “#motherdaughter, #nofilter, #noretouching #inthecarselfie.”

They started off with more serious expressions but later goofed around with funny faces during their cute mother-daughter photo shoot.

Like mother, like daughter! heidiklum/Instagram

Leni, 16, is an up-and-coming model in her own right. In December, she made her modeling debut on the cover of Vogue Germany alongside her mom, 47.

“So excited for my first cover!!” Leni wrote on Instagram. “I had so much fun on set with @voguegermany couldn’t dream of a better start!! Thank you for being by my side @heidiklum.”

Since making her modeling debut, Leni has become more active on Instagram, and she recently shared an honest, unfiltered selfie showing her acne.

“my skin on a bad day,” she wrote in the caption, along with the hashtags, “#nomakeup #nofilter #sowhat.”

Her relatable post resonated with many fans.

“Thank you for sharing!!! I’m going to show my teenage daughters,” one person wrote on Instagram. “Everyone has those days. No one is alone in that!”

“Good for you! So many young girls and even myself at 32 struggle with blemishes,” another fan commented. “This will help so many women grow their confidence.”

In her interview with Vogue Germany, Leni revealed that while she received her first modeling offer when she was “only 12 or 13,” her mom wanted her to wait until she was older.

“Sixteen is a good age,” Klum said. “If you are allowed to drive a car, you can also have an official Instagram account and show your face. And to be allowed to start with a Vogue cover is an insane privilege.”