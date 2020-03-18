Harry Styles wears nothing but fishnet stockings in new magazine photos

Leave it to Harry Styles to bring us a delightful distraction during stressful times.

The singing heartthrob is seen in a new photo shoot for the London-based magazine Beauty Papers wearing nothing but fishnet stockings and heeled Gucci loafers — a look that drew so much attention that it crashed the magazine’s website.

He posed for the magazine’s summer 2020 "Revolution" issue, which explores the theme of kindness, a quality Styles has long encouraged in others with his slogan, "treat people with kindness."

"'Treat people with kindness' resonates as a revelation and revolution in itself," the magazine wrote on Instagram. “An undeniable call to action and invitation to make a kinder world — whoever, whatever and however you are."

In another cover for the issue, Styles wears a three-piece Gucci suit with patent loafers, shiny black gloves and dramatic brown eyeshadow.

So many Styles fans rushed to preorder copies of the issue from Beauty Papers' website that the site stopped working altogether.

“Beautiful People, our website as you know, is down due to an overwhelming response. Please hold tight... Thank you,” the magazine tweeted Tuesday.

Fans had some hilarious reactions when they had trouble ordering the issue, which includes a double-sided printed poster of Styles.

Luckily, the website was up and running soon.

“Thank you again beautiful people, you officially broke the internet!” the magazine wrote on Twitter.

Of course, Styles has been making waves over the past few years with looks that playfully challenge gender norms in fashion.

The “Adore You” singer stunned in a black pantsuit with sheer long sleeves at the Met Gala in New York City last year.

Styles debuted another androgynous look — and twinned with Lady Gaga — when he wore this yellow Marc Jacobs suit accessorized with a purple bow to the Brit Awards in February.

So this isn’t the first time Styles has nearly broke the internet with his impeccable style — and it surely won’t be the last.