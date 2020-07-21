Harry Styles unveils majestic mustache

Harry Styles is all about trying new things during isolation, including growing a mustache that would make Tom Selleck proud.

The "Watermelon Sugar" singer showed off his new look while stopping by Villa Manodori in Modena, Italy, to grab a bottle of balsamic vinegar earlier this month.

Villa Manodori posted a shot of the 26-year-old singer on Instagram Sunday with aviator glasses and a walrus mustache that made him look like your Uncle Gene from 1978 or Tom Selleck's adult son in a new "Magnum P.I.: Quarantine Detective" reboot.

Harry Styles was looking like a young Magnum P.I. with his new mustache in a recent visit to Italy. villamanodori/Instagram, Getty Images

He also could've been going with the Italian theme with the Mario 'stache and the green Luigi shirt, if Luigi could afford to wear a $630 Gucci T-shirt.

Others thought he looked like a young Hopper from "Stranger Things."

Styles also popped up in a photo on the Instagram story of Italian chef Massimo Bottura, who runs the Michelin-starred restaurant Osteria Francescana.

His fans are on the fence about whether to keep the 'stache or shave it.

can u believe harry styles just invented the mustache pic.twitter.com/0vcZnudbzK — coly (@harryzstan) July 17, 2020

"Can u believe harry styles just invented the mustache," one tweeted.

harry styles i'm telling you this with kindness but please shave the mustache off :) no offense pic.twitter.com/7H7StLfoY8 — karla's proud of louis :) (@haroldtommoo) July 17, 2020

"Harry styles i'm telling you this with kindness but please shave the mustache off :) no offense," another wrote.

It's not the first time fans have had some feelings when Styles has changed up his look.

The mustache could just be Styles fitting in with the locals, given that he said on BBC radio 1Xtra Residency in March that he is learning to speak Italian during quarantine.

"It’s a little difficult, but it’s all right — I’m lucky I’m with friends in our little safe self-isolation pod," Styles said on the radio program. "It’s a very strange time, but we’re just being careful, listening to music, playing games, doing some face masks — you know, the classic quarantine stuff!"