Harry Styles rocks retro suit and handbag at 2021 Brit Awards

Harry Styles scored big at Tuesday night’s Brit Awards, taking the top honor for his hit single, “Watermelon Sugar,” and making a winning fashion statement at the same time.

The 27-year-old hit the red carpet at London’s O2 Arena rocking a '70s retro look from Gucci, which boasted a couple of noteworthy accessories.

Harry Styles makes a stylish appearance on the red carpet at Tuesday night's Brit Awards. JMEnternational via Getty Images

The standout outfit, featuring a quad-colored, double-breasted suit in warm hues, included sneakers as well as a coordinating handbag.

After Styles won the best British single award, the luxury fashion house behind the ensemble offered details on Instagram.

The suit, part of Gucci’s new Aria collection, was described as a “wool and silk jacket and pants with macro framed sequence print,” while the sneakers featured an “oval enamel detail.” The former One Direction member's other accessory was simply noted to be “a brown leather bag with bamboo handle.”

For the fashion-forward Styles, it was yet another example of how he embraces items traditionally regarded as a women’s style staples and then incorporates them into his wardrobe to buck tradition and gender-based fashion norms.

“Clothes are there to have fun with and experiment with and play with,” he told Vogue magazine in the December issue. “What’s really exciting is that all of these lines are just kind of crumbling away. When you take away ‘There’s clothes for men and there’s clothes for women,’ once you remove any barriers, obviously you open up the arena in which you can play.”

He backed that up by posing for the cover in a lacy Gucci dress paired with a tuxedo jacket, making him the first ever man to appear solo on the cover of Vogue.

In an earlier interview with Variety last year, Styles said, “To not wear (something) because it’s females' clothing, you shut out a whole world of great clothes.”

And he’s proven time and again that’s something he just won’t do.

In fact, this isn’t even the first time he’s grabbed a handbag as a finishing touch — he also did that when he and pal James Corden starred alongside one another for a Gucci campaign in April called “The Beloved Show.”

One clip from that features Styles and Corden in a surreal take on the usual late-night interview. But while their banter is intentionally off in the video, Styles’ look is right on with a retro faux fur, silky blouse and black leather bag.