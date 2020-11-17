Harry Styles' mom weighs in on his Vogue cover shoot after criticism

After posing in various outfits, including a dress, for Vogue magazine, Harry Styles has received plenty of support and a fair deal of criticism in recent days. But his mom, Anne Twist, is as proud as ever of her talented son.

In a new interview with British talk show host Lorraine Kelly, Twist admits that Styles always had a passion for fashion as a child.

"I was always a big fan of doing fancy dress with (Harry and his sister Gemma) when they were smaller, which Gemma hated but Harry always embraced," she said. "But you know, who doesn't love playing dress-up?"

Styles recently made history when he became the first man to grace the cover of Vogue on his own. The singer and actor sported a lacy Gucci dress and tuxedo jacket on Vogue's December cover and told the magazine that he doesn't take his style too seriously.

“Clothes are there to have fun with and experiment with and play with,” the 26-year-old said.

Twist admitted that her love for playing dress-up could have influenced her son's flair for fashion and his decision to wear a dress on the cover of Vogue.

"I think maybe I had something to do with it," she said.

Many celebrities have spoken out in favor of Styles' stunning photo shoot, but not everyone appreciated the singer's androgynous sense of style. After seeing the cover photos, conservative pundit Candace Owens criticized Styles for wearing a dress.

"There is no society that can survive without strong men," Owens wrote on Twitter. "The East knows this. In the west, the steady feminization of our men at the same time that Marxism is being taught to our children is not a coincidence. It is an outright attack. Bring back manly men."

Many celebrities came to the singer's defense, including Elijah Wood who shared the following perspective on Twitter: "I think you've missed the definition of what a man is. Masculinity alone does not make a man.

"In fact, it’s got nothing to do with it."

Actor Olivia WIlde also weighed in and called Owens "pathetic" after her attack on Styles.

After receiving so much backlash for her tweet, Owens addressed the controversy and stood by her position, writing "Since I'm trending I'd like to clarify what I meant when I said 'bring back manly men.' I meant: Bring back manly men. Terms like 'toxic masculinity,' were created by toxic females. Real women don't do fake feminism. Sorry I'm not sorry."

Styles' mom didn't directly address his haters during her interview, but she did say her son is a creative person and he's always stayed true to his sense of individuality.

"He's just Harry, really. He's always been Harry," she said.

Styles was joined by his sister for several photos during his photo shoot and Twist instantly fell for one photo of the siblings where her daughter is laughing.

"It is lovely, I think I need to have that one," she said.