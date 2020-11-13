Harry Styles makes Vogue history as 1st man to get solo cover — see the pics

Harry Styles is known for breaking fashion barriers when it comes to his personal style, mixing up menswear with bold color palettes, lacy details and designs traditionally targeted to women — and he just knocked down another fashion norm.

The “Golden” singer has made history by showing off his sartorial elegance alone on the cover of Vogue, a spot which, until now, has been reserved for women and the men who've occasionally appeared alongside them.

And, as a peek at the December issue proves, Styles is right at home on what many consider to be the most coveted cover in fashion.

Harry Styles is the first man to land the cover of Vogue on his own. Tyler Mitchell / Vogue

“Harry Styles makes his own rules” is written over a photo of the former One Direction star who can be seen pairing a lacy Gucci dress with a tuxedo jacket from the same label, and the photos and interview inside the pages of Vogue bear out that statement.

“Clothes are there to have fun with and experiment with and play with,” the 26-year-old explained. “What’s really exciting is that all of these lines are just kind of crumbling away. When you take away ‘There’s clothes for men and there’s clothes for women,’ once you remove any barriers, obviously you open up the arena in which you can play.”

The singer shows off his eclectic taste in clothes in the pages of Vogue. Tyler Mitchell / Vogue

And that playful instinct has led him to blaze his own trail.

“I’ll go in shops sometimes, and I just find myself looking at the women’s clothes thinking they’re amazing,” he continued. “It’s like anything — anytime you’re putting barriers up in your own life, you’re just limiting yourself. There’s so much joy to be had in playing with clothes.”

Styles says, "When you take away ‘There’s clothes for men and there’s clothes for women,’ once you remove any barriers, obviously you open up the arena in which you can play.” Tyler Mitchell / Vogue

Styles certainly didn’t limit himself for the Vogue shoot. In one shot, he’s seen in a Wales Bonner knitted sweater vest and kilted skirt, while in another, he takes the opportunity to team up a zoot suit with a hoop skirt and crinoline in an ensemble from Harris Reed.

“I’ve never really thought too much about what it means,” Styles said of his aesthetic instincts. “It just becomes this extended part of creating something.”

You can catch more of his creative looks for Vogue in an acoustic performance clip of “Cherry” that he shot for the magazine and, of course, in the pages of the December issue, which hits newsstands on Nov. 24