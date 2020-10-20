Halsey reveals buzz cut in new video — see the look!

Bald and beautiful!

Halsey is rocking a new buzz cut. The singer, 26, revealed her dramatic new look in a TikTok video that she later posted on Instagram.

The video begins with Halsey wearing what looks like a long, brunette wig.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

“Girl, don’t do it. It’s not worth it,” says a voice that sounds like actor Tiffany Haddish.

“I’m not gonna do it, girl, I was just thinking about it. I’m not gonna do it,” Halsey lip-syncs, before flipping her head and hair downward and cutting to a new clip of her shaved head.

“I did it,” she mouths with a smile.

Halsey's new look mimics Haddish's shaved look from July, which the actor and comedian shared with fans and followers on Instagram as well.

As for the inspiration behind the "Without Me" singer's major change?

I was growing it out for so long and I told myself I wouldn’t shave it till I saw what it was like healthy and long and then I saw it healthy and long and said “mm this is nice but I miss bald.” and then so I did it! https://t.co/qTSuI6XBgq — h (@halsey) October 19, 2020

“I was growing it out for so long and I told myself I wouldn’t shave it till I saw what it was like healthy and long,” the singer told a fan on Twitter, “and then I saw it healthy and long and said ‘mm this is nice but I miss bald.’ and then so I did it!”

She shared another peek of her new, low-maintenance look on Instagram with the caption, “just in time 4 beanie weather.”

Many fans were obsessed with Halsey’s edgy new look, including fellow singer Katy Perry, who commented on Halsey’s Instagram post, “uggghhh heaven.”

Demi Lovato also gave her approval with a row of fire emojis and actor Ruby Rose, who is herself no stranger to an edgy buzz cut, commented simply, “Yesssss.”

This isn’t the first time Halsey has shaved her head.

She totally pulls off this style! Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for BMI

She rocked a buzz cut at the BMI Pop Awards in 2017.

Pretty in pink! Emma McIntyre / Getty Images For dcp

In the years following, she let her hair grow a few inches and sported various pixie styles, including this pink-highlighted 'do at the 2018 American Music Awards.

She's a chameleon when it comes to hairstyles and colors. Mike Marsland / WireImage

Always one to switch up her look, the singer sported long, black layers with bangs in June 2019.

She rocked this shorter style at an awards ceremony in Sydney in late 2019. Speed Media / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

A few months later she was back to a shorter style, with a slicked back, retro look.

When it comes to her hair, Halsey is always full of beautiful surprises!