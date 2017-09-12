'Hairy selfie nails' are both impressive and creepy

share tweet pin email

Gone are the days when manis were one hue. Although we still love a classic polish (there’s a reason nude nails are timeless), these days, designs run the gamut — from jewel-encrusted to ombre. But the latest talon trend is perhaps the most hair-raising to happen to fingertips since, well, ever.

Let my hair grow here 머리가 자란다 painted all by myself @designdain A post shared by Dain Yoon 윤다인 (@designdain) on Sep 9, 2017 at 7:16am PDT

From the wonderfully creative mind of nail artist Dain Yoon comes what can only be described as “hairy selfie nails.” Over the weekend, the talented, Seoul, South Korea-based illusion artist posted pics of her terrifying talons on Instagram (scroll through to see all the spookiness) and Twitter.

Both creepy and fascinating at the same time, this look is clearly not for the faint of heart. And we’re not sure what’s scarier: Yoon’s undeniable talent or the “The Ring”-esque tips themselves.

Say hi🖐🏻 to Dain1, Dain2, Dain3, Dain4... painted all by myself @designdain 🎨 A post shared by Dain Yoon 윤다인 (@designdain) on Sep 9, 2017 at 4:35pm PDT

Each digit flaunts a different selfie of her face. And let’s not forget to mention the weirdly realistic long black hair affixed to her cuticles.

“I want my works to be very unique and special, and to create optical illusions,” she told TODAY Style. “I’ve always been interested in people and have desired to express multidimensional perspectives that humans possess. That’s why I painted my different facial expressions. I chose to use my own body as the canvas, because I believe that conveying my perceptions through my body would be most effective.”

Many people told me i should delete those my photos before becoming a new trend pic.twitter.com/NZ7FD1dFDM — Dain Yoon (@designdain) September 10, 2017

Not surprisingly these nightmarish nails are immediately went viral. And folks on social media had mixed reactions. “Creepiest thing I've ever seen but top marks for imagination,” wrote one Twitter user. “Woah! Got my attention. Creative and horrifying! Imagine being handed a drink by those little things,” commented another.

Safe to say Yoon has serious skills! But we liken this daring design to haute couture fashion or avant-garde art. It’s certainly eye-catching, but not totally wearable.

Would you rock these unnerving nails?