Need a haircut? Here's how to get the best style for your face shape

Here's a quick guide to the most common face shapes:

Oval: Your face is long and narrow (specifically, the length is equal to one and a half times the width).

Heart: Your face is widest at the forehead, narrower at the jawline.

Round: Both your face length and width are equal.

Diamond: You have wider cheeks with a narrow forehead and jawline.

If you're still unsure, take a quick selfie and squint as you look at the photo. What shape do you see when you look at the most extreme points? Or, you can take a tube of lipstick and trace your face as you look in the mirror. What shape does it make?

Once you figure it out, you can move onto the fun part: a new 'do! TODAY Style took four gorgeous women for a cut and color with celebrity hairstylist Paul Labrecque at The Rittenhouse Spa and Club in Philadelphia to get his expert advice.

Round faces