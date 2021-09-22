'Hair tie' or 'ponytail holder'? Ree Drummond stirs debate on hair accessory names

"Pioneer Woman" Ree Drummond had a very important style question for her followers after she and daughter Alex showed up for a recent dinner date with matching hairstyles.

"Alex and I met for dinner while I was in Texas and we both wore our hair up in chip clips (swipe forward to see our mother-daughter lewk.)," Drummond, 52, wrote on Instagram.

People with long hair across all generations can agree that the hair accessory Drummond used is perfect for creating a quick and easy updo, but they can't quite agree on what to call the item.

"Do you call them chip clips, or is that another Gen-X term, much like 'ponytail holders,' which is absolutely the ONLY correct way to refer to a circular elasticized hair accessory," she asked her 3.8 million followers.

Drummond has very strong feelings about the accessory in her hair.

"I will never say 'hair tie' as long as I live, and I urge all my Gen-X cohorts to join me in this stance. Ponytail holders don’t tie, they never have tied, and the matter is settled," she wrote. "Anyway, I hope you enjoyed this very sweet post about my dinner with Alex."

Drummond's followers chimed in with what they call the hair accessory.

"We called them banana clips. Lol I’m a Gen-Xer but I’m from California. Maybe that’s the difference? But I DO say ponytail holder. Unless I’m using a scrunchi!," one fan wrote.

"Lovely. And ponytail holder for the win!" another person commented.

No matter what the item is called, Drummond's fans said they were happy to see her spending quality time with her daughter in Texas.

"You two are adorable and rocked your clips!" one fan wrote.