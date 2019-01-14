Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

/ Source: TODAY By Chrissy Callahan

Hailey Bieber is thinking pink for 2019!

After trimming her hair into a sleek bob before the holidays, the model just traded in her signature sunny locks for some pretty pink strands, and she's totally rocking the pastel hue.

We first caught sight of the newlywed's new 'do over the weekend, when she wore the lob haircut in a stick straight style. The stylish 22-year-old paired her fresh cut with a plaid coat, crop top and slacks, and looked oh so chic.

She was born to have pink hair. GC Images

While she's typically known for her blond bombshell locks, this isn't the first time the model has rocked a daring pink color. In fact, Mrs. Bieber has gone pink on several occasions over the past few years.

We'll never forget how sweet the model looked with a pink bob at the 2018 Met Gala.

She also rang in 2018 with a pink 'do last year.

The model rocked some bubblegum pink locks in 2017.

And also back in 2016.

Bieber joins January Jones and Ashley Tisdale in the pink hair club, but there's no saying how long she'll be a member.

See Hailey Bieber's past looks:

Totally bangin'

Trying out new hairstyles is par for the course for this model, and she's not afraid to switch things up or add a new statement detail, like bangs.

Long and blond

Bieber looked super sassy with these ultralong extensions.

Smooth and sleek

Whether she goes long or short, Bieber always rocks sleek locks like a pro.

Dark and daring

We did a double take when we saw Bieber sporting darker locks.

Going gray

To help celebrate Coachella, the model tried gray locks on for size.

Bouncy beauty

This retro bob style is definitely one of our favorite Bieber looks!