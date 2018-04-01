Hailee Steinfeld repeats this confidence-building mantra '100 times a day'

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

In an essay for TODAY Style, singer and actress Hailee Steinfeld opens up about what it means to truly love yourself even if you're in a place of uncertainty — and how she gets pumped up before a big performance. Steinfeld, 21, spoke to us on behalf of her work with Post-It, whose campaign is all about setting goals and dreaming big.

I think that truly loving yourself means doing what makes you happy. Doing what makes YOU feel good. Living for yourself and no one else. That speaks to really any situation. Put yourself first and know what you’re worth.

A lot of that has to do with this time we’re in where social media is very prevalent and people tend to go there for validation. I’m guilty of having done that before. It’s just a matter of putting out there what you want to put out there because you feel good about it.

Steinfeld has the confidence to take some red carpet risks -- and it paid off! ANGELA WEISS / AFP/Getty Images

For anyone struggling to feel confident, I would say to find your light. Find what makes you happy and stick to that! Know you are uniquely you and there’s nothing wrong with that.

My body-positive mantra is: If you feel good, you look good. When it comes to working out ... if I don’t have a lot of time or if it’s like a matter of staying in bed longer or going to work out, I’m going to pick staying in bed! But it’s one of those things where looking good is the byproduct of feeling good, and that to me is the most important.

Steinfeld performing her hit "Most Girls" on the TODAY Plaza last summer Nathan Congleton / NBC

To chase big goals, just never give up! This is totally where I come from in terms of setting goals for myself. I write everything down. Especially when it comes to hopes, dreams and goals, it’s all about putting it out into the universe and manifesting your destiny. I read somewhere that you are 42 percent more likely to achieve goals and dreams if you write them down. It works for me!

I’m currently in the middle of a tour right now, which is amazing. It was a goal of mine to get out on the road this year so I am very happy that it's a dream that’s coming true!

The singer and actress, who has appeared in comedies and dramas alike, refuses to be put into a box. (Seen here at the 2017 Oscars) Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic/Getty Images

I tell myself this 100 times a day — everything happens for a reason. And I truly believe that.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity. As told to TODAY's Brooke Sassman.