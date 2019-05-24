Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

May 24, 2019, 4:08 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Chrissy Callahan

They're at it again!

H&M just announced another exciting designer collaboration, and this time they're teaming up with famed Parisian designer Giambattista Valli.

The Giambattista Valli x H&M collection launches worldwide on Nov. 7, but fans can get a sneak peek tomorrow when a limited-edition "pre-drop" collection hits 12 select stores around the world and on hm.com.

Valli and H&M’s creative advisor Ann-Sofie Johansson announced the news last night at the amfAR gala in Cannes, and they brought a few friends along to celebrate.

Kendall Jenner, Chris Lee (Li Yuchun), Chiara Ferragni, H.E.R., Bianca Brandolini d’Adda and Ross Lynch modeled some glam pieces from the pre-drop collection, and they looked pretty fabulous.

Kendall Jenner helped model the new collection. Courtesy of H&M

Jenner was a vision in pink, rocking a stunning high-low voluminous design.

Ross Lynch looked suave in a suit from the capsule collection. Courtesy of H&M

Lynch, who stars in "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina," looked dashing in a gray suit with black polka dots.

H.E.R. looked gorgeous in a white gown. Courtesy of H&M

Singer H.E.R. channeled her inner bride with a gorgeous sweetheart neckline white gown.

Pretty in pale pink! Courtesy of H&M

Chinese singer Chris Lee (Li Yuchun) was pretty in pale pink with yet another high-low design.

We're digging this crop top and skirt combo. Courtesy of H&M

Actress and model Bianca Brandolini d´Adda sported a sassy crop top and skirt from the collection.

We can't wait for this stylish collection to launch. Courtesy of H&M

Designer and fashion blogger Chiara Ferragni looked summer-ready in an ultrapale pink gown.

Known for his ready-to-wear and haute couture masterpieces, Valli is ready to expand his repertoire with his first collection for H&M.

“I am excited about this collaboration: H&M gives me the opportunity to bring my vision of style and my celebration of beauty to a wider audience. The goal is to share my love for beauty and to be able to be part of everyone’s 'happy moments,' to help create love stories all around the world," he said in a statement.

We'll be adding this chic design to our wishlist! Courtesy of H&M

And the brand is pretty excited, too!

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Giambattista Valli. He is the undisputed master of haute couture with a knack for the memorable silhouette. To be able to bring his signature styles to our customers is a dream come true. We can’t wait to see their reactions to this beautiful collection,” said Johansson.

Valli's collection includes menswear options, too. Courtesy of H&M

In addition to stunning gowns and suave suits, Valli's H&M collection also includes some cute accessories, like these sassy heels.

Hello date night shoes! Courtesy of H&M

And these edgy loafers.

Valli has several sharp styles for men in his collection. Courtesy of H&M

Let's just say we've already started our wish lists!