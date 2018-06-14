"H&M in the USA will be updating their sizing structure for ladies’ customers starting with new Summer and Fall 2018 products,” a spokesperson for the brand told TODAY Style, adding that this will affect the U.K., U.S., Canada, Mexico and Colombia locations. "We always want to listen to our customers and their feedback. The new sizing will be more in line with the North American sizing standard and the retail landscape of the market."

The brand first began to make this shift in late 2017 for the H&M Divided collection, when they updated their XS-XXL sizing by one standard deviation (meaning that if you used to be a medium, you’re now a small) and adding size XXS to make up the difference, the spokesman confirmed. The next phase will make the same sort of shift within numbered sizing — so if you were formerly a size 12, you’d now be a 10.

This may seem like a step in the right direction — and will certainly make visits to the dressing room marginally less dramatic — but some feel that it’s not enough, especially when it comes to inclusivity. The brand made headlines in 2016 for casting plus-sized model Ashley Graham in their campaign without carrying plus-sized clothing in stores.

“Unfortunately, H&M’s efforts to adjust their sizing have missed the mark. Giving a size 12 garment a size 10 tag only helps the size-14 women who can now fit into a 12,” Lauren Chan, fashion editor and former plus-size model” told TODAY. "More importantly, it sends the message that having a smaller number on the inside of your dress is better and that can be harmful to peoples’ self-worth.” She notes that the brand has said that they’re expanding some of their core collection styles to size 18 on their website, but wonders why these efforts haven’t been put forth in their stores.

The H&M representative said their plus-size offerings will include up to a size 26 in select stores and on HM.com moving forward.