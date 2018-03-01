This new line from H&M is beautiful without showing too much skin

Get Stuff We Love
Dresses that are perfect for spring without showing too much skin?
Yes, please!
H&M's new modest fashion line, out this month, offers just that. The LTD collection, which the brand describes as an "elegant new range of modest fashions," features head-turning tunics, skirts and dresses in vibrant colors and breezy fabrics.
Take this cornflower blue dress, which would be perfect for a spring wedding.
Or this printed, floral dress, which makes modesty (long sleeves and maxi length!) look high fashion.
The apparel ranges from $59.99 to $129, so slightly higher than H&M's usual fast-fashion pieces, but on par with its elevated lines.
The collection also features separates, including lightweight tops and statement skirts.
And yes, there are pants, too.
These spearmint-colored pants look super cozy, and if you really like the look, rest assured that there's a matching tunic.
Luxurious, shimmery fabrics are a hallmark of the collection, and this pink caftan is a perfect example. If you're looking for statement pieces for warm weather, look no further.
The line also includes a few matching pieces for girls.
The entire LTD collection, only available in the United States, will be available by May 24 on H&M's website.