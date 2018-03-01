Get Stuff We Love

This new line from H&M is beautiful without showing too much skin

Need a dress for spring? In the market for a shimmering caftan? We've got you.

by Rheana Murray / / Source: TODAY
H&M is embracing modest fashion with its latest line.H&M

Dresses that are perfect for spring without showing too much skin?

Yes, please!

H&M's new modest fashion line, out this month, offers just that. The LTD collection, which the brand describes as an "elegant new range of modest fashions," features head-turning tunics, skirts and dresses in vibrant colors and breezy fabrics.

Take this cornflower blue dress, which would be perfect for a spring wedding.

The new collection includes this flowy blue dress. H&amp;M

Or this printed, floral dress, which makes modesty (long sleeves and maxi length!) look high fashion.

Another look from the LTD collection, out in May. H&amp;M

The apparel ranges from $59.99 to $129, so slightly higher than H&M's usual fast-fashion pieces, but on par with its elevated lines.

The collection also features separates, including lightweight tops and statement skirts.

Perfect for a party? Yep.
Perfect for a party? Yep.H&amp;M

And yes, there are pants, too.

These spearmint-colored pants look super cozy, and if you really like the look, rest assured that there's a matching tunic.

Pair a breezy white top with silky, printed pants for a chic (and comfy!) weekend look. H&amp;M

Luxurious, shimmery fabrics are a hallmark of the collection, and this pink caftan is a perfect example. If you're looking for statement pieces for warm weather, look no further.

Everyone needs a caftan in their closet, right? H&amp;M

The line also includes a few matching pieces for girls.

The entire LTD collection, only available in the United States, will be available by May 24 on H&M's website.

