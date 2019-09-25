Gwyneth Paltrow may have dazzled in vintage couture at the 2019 Emmy Awards earlier this week, but her kooky entrance onstage confused a lot of viewers.

Wearing a stunning 1963 Valentino gown, the "Politician" star raised eyebrows — and inspired internet memes galore — when she hiked up one side of her gown and strutted in quick, tiny steps across the stage to present the award for outstanding lead actress in a drama series.

Gwyneth Paltrow caused an internet sensation with her bizarrely slow entrance across the stage at the 2019 Emmy Awards on Sunday. Frederic J. Brown / Getty Images

Now, the Oscar winner's stylist, Elizabeth Saltzman, is clearing the air, explaining that Paltrow's gown, which featured a sheer black top and a white metallic skirt, was difficult to walk in.

“That’s because in 1963 there were no back slits! It was not that she was having this fabulous walk, which she already has. In order to keep the dress authentic, I didn’t want to change Mr. Valentino’s design," Saltzman told the Hollywood Reporter.

The Oscar winner's vintage Valentino gown may have been glamorous, but its lack of a back slit made it tough for the actress to walk. Rich Polk / Getty Images

Paltrow, 46, wanted to wear the striking dress, which also featured flowing tulle pieces on its sleeves, to honor her friend, legendary designer Valentino Garavani, Saltzman added.

"It was a fun way to put our nod towards wearing your clothes more than once, to honor a very dear friend, and to look like a billion dollar babe!” the stylist shared.

Going from my bed to my fridge wrapped up in the comforter: pic.twitter.com/pFuGXwfMpF — Bedder (@itgetsbedder) September 23, 2019

The Goop founder attended the ceremony to support her producer hubby Brad Falchuk, 48, whose groundbreaking show "Pose" was nominated for best drama series — and ended up inspiring hilarious memes with her quirky gait.

I want to be Gwyneth Paltrow trying to walk across the #Emmys stage for Halloween. — Elaine L. (@LaineyGossip) September 23, 2019

"I want to be Gwyneth Paltrow trying to walk across the #Emmys stage for Halloween," one fan joked.

Congratulations to all the performances that won Emmy’s tonight but the best performance of the night is Gwyneth Paltrow’s walk to the stage pic.twitter.com/b2LLcmpU9c — Jon (@prasejeebus) September 23, 2019

Another called Paltrow's now legendary entrance "the best performance of the night."