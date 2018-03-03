Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

Actress, cookbook author and Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow has made headlines for her proclivity towards pricey — even painful — beauty treatments. Remember apitherapy and vagina steaming?

In addition to stocking her bathroom with her own Goop by Juice Beauty skincare line, it turns out the healthy lifestyle guru also counts a budget-friendly buy as part of her daily wellness ritual. The 44-year-old star is a fan of Dr Teal’s Pure Epsom Salt Soaking Solution.



“I take a bath every night in regular Epsom salts from the drugstore. Dr Teal's, which is great for skin and purity of skin and relaxation to get all the energy of the day off,” Paltrow told Elle.

The therapeutic benefits of epsom salts are well documented. Beyond promoting detoxification — as the natural beauty so aptly pointed out — a warm epsom salt soak is also shown to relieve sore muscles, soothe inflammation and ease stress.

