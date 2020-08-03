Blythe Danner joins Gwyneth Paltrow and Apple Martin for rare interview

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

When it comes to beauty, it runs in the family for Gwyneth Paltrow.

The actress-turned-entrepreneur inherited her complexion from her screen-star mother, Blythe Danner, and she passed those genes on to her look-alike daughter, Apple Martin.

So when all three generations of women get together to talk about beauty and aging, it’s worth listening to what they have to say.

In a new video for Paltrow’s beauty and lifestyle brand, Goop, 16-year-old Martin asked the matriarchs to tell her what age they each felt their “prettiest.”

“I felt really great in my late 30s,” said Paltrow, 47. “I think aging is hard. It’s definitely a process, and I think when you see your face start to change, you don’t necessarily feel your most beautiful externally. But the irony is it’s that time in your life when you actually really like yourself and love yourself. So you sort of internally feel really beautiful.”

Danner, who’s 77, agreed with that notion, but it was a different period in her life that stood out as peak pretty.

Gwyneth Paltrow's husband, Brad Falchuk, photographs the Goop founder alongside her mother and daughter. Goop/ Youtube

“I think I felt prettiest at 50,” she said. “Maybe because of what you just said.”

As a teen, that’s not a question Martin has contemplated for herself yet, which might be why she also asked her mom and grandmother what advice they’d give their younger selves now, if they had the chance.

Danner kept it short and sweet, saying, “Grow up!” Paltrow laughed as she chimed in with her message to her own inner youth: “Get your sh-- together, man!”

The discussion took place around the launch of two new Goop skin care products, Goopgenes all-in-one nourishing face and eye creams, and that left Martin wondering where her grandma got her skin care advice from before Paltrow got into the beauty business.

“Actually, my mother,” Danner said. The actor then revealed the late Katharine Danner’s no-frills skin care routine was a long way from today's Goop goods — she simply used Vaseline.