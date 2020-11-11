Gwen Stefani wears a pair of necklaces celebrating love for Blake Shelton

Some people wear their hearts on their sleeve. Gwen Stefani wears hers around her neck.

The singer, who announced her engagement to fellow “Voice” coach Blake Shelton last month, wore a pair of necklaces on Tuesday night’s episode of the singing competition show that said "Shelton" and "Stefani."

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Stefani shared a photo of her and her fiancé on the show's set, writing, “me and this guy,” along with a heart emoji.

It’s not the first time Stefani wore the personalized bling. The pendants were on display in an Instagram video posted last month during which she talked about the 25th anniversary of No Doubt’s hit album “Tragic Kingdom.”

Stefani, 51, and Shelton, 44, got engaged in October after five years of dating. The news also came a week after TODAY’s Hoda Kotb put the singer on the spot by telling her one of the most Googled questions about the couple was when would they get engaged or tie the knot.

“Oh, that’s a really good question," Stefani said while laughing. "Well, the good news is that we still like each other a lot. That’s good. I don’t know. We’ll see what happens, you know what I’m saying?”

Meanwhile, some people thought the longtime couple had already gotten hitched.

“So I heard that you’ve been spending quarantine with your husband, Blake Shelton, at the ranch in Oklahoma,” singer Dua Lipa asked her while she guest hosted "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" in August. “Who else was with you? How was that?”

“Um … well, he’s not my husband,” Stefani replied. “But that sounded cool when you said it!”