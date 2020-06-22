There’s no doubt Gwen Stefani knows how to rock platinum blond hair. For more than two decades, it’s been her signature look.

But the Grammy winner, 50, reminded fans she started her career as a brunette, when she shared a throwback photo on Instagram in honor of her brother, Eric Stefani’s, 53rd birthday last week.

In the picture, Stefani has shoulder-length, light brown locks and natural makeup.

“i wouldn’t be me w out u! love u!!!” Stefani captioned the image, in which she is seen helping her sibling and No Doubt co-founder blow out candles.

“Bring Back Brunette!” wrote one person in the comments.

Added another, “was thinking the same. She looked good as a brunette. Any color actually.”

This isn’t the first time Stefani has given her more than 10 million followers a glimpse of her darker days.

Last year, on Father’s Day, “The Voice” coach posted a childhood photo of herself and her sister, Jill Stefani, with their dad.

So how is it that you've never seen Stefani's roots?

“We color her hair every Monday, before we film ‘The Voice’,” Stefani’s longtime stylist, Danilo Dixon, revealed during an interview with Refinery29. “Gwen’s an Italian girl with wavy brown hair.”

The last time Stefani experimented with a shade other than platinum blonde was in 1998 when she went blue and then neon pink.