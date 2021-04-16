Gwen Stefani rocks famous 'Don't Speak' polka-dot dress 25 years later

Gwen Stefani just celebrated the 25th anniversary of one of her most popular songs in the most amazing way.

The singer dressed up in the famous polka-dot dress she wore in No Doubt's "Don't Speak" music video back in 1996, and shared a video on TikTok. And it's safe to say that she can still rock the look!

Stefani, 51, got her start with the band in the '80s and has since gone on to have an amazing solo career. But she paid tribute to No Doubt's hit song by re-creating her outfit from the video, complete with that flirty polka-dot dress, fishnet stockings and plenty of chain necklaces. She also added a touch of country flair that her fiancé Blake Shelton would be proud of: white cowboy boots with tassels.

"Here I am," she said during the short video clip and began to sing the song. "Look at that! Except for a little bit of Blake."

Stefani hasn't confirmed if she was wearing the exact same dress from the music video or if it's a replica, but if you ask us, it looks pretty near identical!

"Don't Speak" was the third single from the band's breakout album "Tragic Kingdom" and it has gained a massive following over the years. In 2019, Stefani got emotional when she saw a gospel version of the song performed at Kanye West's Sunday services.

"My goodness my heart is so full hearing this incredible version of Don’t Speak/ Lord Speaks- I’m in shock hearing this song turned into a worship song at Kanye’s Sunday Service - I literally started crying thank u @KimKardashian Please send me whole version Kanye,” she wrote.

On Thursday, Stefani shared two clips on Instagram to celebrate the anniversary of "Don't Speak," including one that showed concert footage and another that showed behind-the-scenes footage on the set of the song's video shoot.

"25 years and 815 million views on youtube later (😳). thank u for listening and re-listening to my music all these years ❤️ happy anniversary," she captioned the post.

Of course, this isn't the first time in recent months that the singer has re-created some of her most popular looks. In January, Stefani released a music video for her new song "Let Me Reintroduce Myself" and revisited some of her most unforgettable beauty and fashion looks.

The singer rocked looks from No Doubt's "Just a Girl" music video, showed off some looks from her Harajuku Girls phase and also showed off some of her boldest hair colors from the past.