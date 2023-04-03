Gwen Stefani rocks dramatic furry boots at CMT Awards – and people have thoughts

Gwen Stefani's fans have mixed feelings about her latest red carpet look.

Over the weekend, the singer attended the CMT Awards and strutted down the blue-colored carpet in a sleek look that included an oversized black blazer, a white button-down blouse and black tie, and an ultra-short gold glitter skirt.

However, all eyes were on one of Stefani’s other bold details: knee-high furry black boots.

Work it, Gwen! Evan Agostini / AP

The 53-year-old shared a fun behind-the-scenes video on her Instagram page, revealing that she was wearing an ensemble from Valentino and makeup from her line GXVE Beauty by Gwen Stefani.

Some fans appreciated the singer's daring sartorial sense and took to the comments section to applaud her outfit.

“I love u and your look. ❤️❤️,” one wrote. “Those boots!!🔥🔥🔥,” another wrote. One fan even called the ensemble "Flawless🔥."

Some folks even thought the entire outfit was a 10/10.

“Could NOT love this look more. could NOT. like it is perfectionnnnnnnn,” one wrote.

Still not everyone was on board with the fanciful footwear.

One Instagram user suggested the boots made Stefani look like she had “Sasquatch legs” and another was inspired by a lyric from her song “Hollaback Girl” and wrote, “The sh-- is bananas…B-A-N-A-N-A-S.”

Some social media users loved the rest of the outfit but couldn't get over the boots.

“I love everything but the shoes,” one said.

A new outfit for Stefani's performance. Jason Kempin / Getty Images

It was a busy night for the singer as she also took to the stage to belt out one of her hottest hits, "Just a Girl," with Carly Pearce. For the performance, she kicked off her boots and slipped into some black strappy heels along with a retro red-and-white polka dot halter dress.