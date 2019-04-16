Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

April 16, 2019, 7:34 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Lindsay Lowe

Some of the world’s biggest fashion companies are pledging to help rebuild Notre Dame after a devastating fire destroyed large parts of the iconic cathedral.

Notre Dame attracts about 13 million tourists per year. Michel Euler / AP

LVMH, the parent company of Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Givenchy and other labels, pledged €200 million, or about $225 million, to fund the reconstruction of the Parisian landmark, which the company called “an integral part of the history of France.”

LVMH also offered services from its creative, architectural and financial specialists throughout the restoration process.

Meanwhile, Kering, the parent company of Gucci, Alexander McQueen, Saint Laurent and other luxury brands, pledged €100 million, or about $112 million, to restoration efforts.

The Bettencourt Meyers family, part-owners of the cosmetics giant L’Oreal, also pledged €100 million, saying on Twitter that they wanted to contribute to “the renaissance of a precious symbol of French heritage and common history.”

People watched in shock as the cathedral burned. Thibault Camus / AP

“The Bettencourt Meyers Family and the Bettencourt Schueller Foundation are deeply touched by this tragedy which unites people from different cultures and faiths,” L’Oreal said in a statement, “and will participate in this collective effort brought by all talents and commitments, to take up this immense challenge which has affected the entire country.”

These are just a few of the major donations pouring in from around the world since Monday’s tragic fire, which ripped through the cathedral’s wooden roof and destroyed its iconic spire.

French president Emmanuel Macron says he hopes repairs can be complete within five years. Dan Kitwood / Getty Images

Apple CEO Tim Cook also pledged a donation, along with other corporations, including Air France-KLM and the French energy company Total.

French officials had feared Monday night that Notre Dame would be reduced to ash, but around 400 firefighters managed to save the structure before it was too late, TODAY's Craig Melvin reported from Paris.

The interior was badly damaged but not completely destroyed, and several major artworks and relics were saved from the blaze, he said.

The interior is badly damaged and filled with debris, but not totally destroyed. POOL / Reuters

It’s too early to say exactly how much the restoration will cost in total, but in a televised address on Tuesday, French president Emmanuel Macron he said he hoped it could be done within five years.

The massive donations pouring in from French companies and others around the world will undoubtedly help the repair efforts.

“We will build the cathedral of Notre Dame even more beautifully,” Macron said. “It is up to us to change this disaster into an opportunity to come together.”