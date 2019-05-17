Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

May 17, 2019, 7:33 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Alyssa Newcomb

Gucci is being accused of cultural appropriation for selling a $790 turban, marking the second time in recent months the fashion house been condemned for its choices.

The latest controversy centers on Gucci's blue "Indy Full Turban," which first made its debut during Milan Fashion Week in February 2018. Gucci received backlash at the time for taking a sacred article from the Sikh community and attempting to turn it into an expensive fashion accessory. However, that didn't stop the company from selling the turbans.

The issue came to light again this week after the $790 turban was found for sale on Nordstrom's website. The description reads: "A gorgeously crafted turban is ready to turn heads while keeping you in comfort as well as trademark style."

The turban, which resembles religious headgear, was featured in the Gucci runway show on Feb. 21, 2018 in Milan. Getty Images

As of Friday afternoon, the item was listed as "sold out."

"The turban is not just a fashion accessory to monetize, but a religious article of faith that millions of Sikhs around the world view as sacred,” the Sikh Coalition, an advocacy organization, said in a statement to NBC News.

Sikhs on Twitter also used this as a teachable moment to explain why Gucci's $790 turban is offensive.

"This is beyond aggravating. Did someone at Gucci even bother to figure out what a dastaar (turban) means to Sikhs? Did it cross your minds to consider the history behind our identity?" wrote Aasees Kaur, who goes by the name @SouthernSikh on Twitter. "My people are discriminated against, even killed, for wearing a turban."

It's just the latest controversy for Gucci. In February, the luxury brand pulled a balaclava sweater from stores amid criticism it resembled blackface.

"We consider diversity to be a fundamental value to be fully upheld, respected, and at the forefront of every decision we make," the company said in a statement on Feb. 6. "We are fully committed to increasing diversity throughout our organization and turning this incident into a powerful learning moment for the Gucci team and beyond."

The Italian fashion house isn't the only designer brand to face recent scrutiny. Prada apologized for using "offensive" monkey figurines in December and Burberry admitted their noose hoodie was "insensitive."