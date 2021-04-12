IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Grimes unveils large back tattoo of 'beautiful alien scars'

The Canadian musician and girlfriend of Elon Musk showed off a tattoo that is straight out of a sci-fi movie.
By Scott Stump

Grimes is showing off her "beautiful alien scars."

The Canadian musician and girlfriend of Tesla/Space X founder Elon Musk unveiled an intricate full back tattoo on Instagram Sunday of tangled lines in white ink that look straight out of a sci-fi movie.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CNjOvN0sfv4

"Full back in white ink by @tweakt w sum help from the alien computer brain of @nusi_quero," she wrote. "Don’t have a good pic cuz it hurts too much and I need to sleep haha, and it’ll be red for a few wks, but gna be beautiful alien scars. Hope everyone’s having a good day."

Grimes, 33, whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher, also shared on her Instagram stories how artist Nusi Quero and the tattoo artist who goes by tweakt on Instagram combined to create the otherworldly-looking tattoo.

"@tweakt drew the base shapes on an iPad and then emailed me the image file," Quero wrote, which Grimes shared. "I turned it into 3D geometry, selected vertices on the shape, and guided and grew the embellishments along and around the shapes that he laid down first with a series of procedural operators (math rules) in a way that I felt spoke to his shapes and @grimes...

"I then sent it back to him as a png overlay and etc etc and they went in on it immediately full on 1 take 1 session!"

Grimes has numerous tattoos, but none as elaborate as her latest. She and Musk have also become known for their quirks, giving their son who was born last May the name X Æ A-12, pronounced "X Ash A Twelve."

Grimes also shared in an interview with The New York Times in October that she wanted to now go by the name "c," which is a reference to the speed of light. She also opened up about her love for radical art, saying her baby son was into it as well.

"Like, he just actually is, and I don't think it's problematic to engage with them on that level," she said.

