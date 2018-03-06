Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

Talk about great friends!

Greta Gerwig’s gal pals weren’t afraid to get all matchy-matchy to support her best director nomination for "Lady Bird." Five of the Oscar nominee's buddies wore matching outfits to Vanity Fair's Oscar party, and they’re giving us a major case of outfit envy.

Gerwig opted for a stunning black-and-white gown from Christian Dior Couture for the after-party, while her besties each rocked a different piece from Brooklyn brand Dusen Dusen's spring collection. It's safe to say the "blinds" print they selected looked gorgeous on each of them!

The brand's designer, Ellen Van Dusen, told TODAY Style the group of college pals wanted to find something special and bold for the whole group to wear to the event. "I was thrilled when she told me she wanted them to all wear matching outfits," Dusen said.