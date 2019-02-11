Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Feb. 11, 2019, 12:08 AM GMT / Source: TODAY

All of music's hottest stars are gathered together in their Sunday best, which can only mean one thing: It's the Grammys red carpet!

From gorgeous gowns and dresses to trendy fashion choices, here are all the must-see looks.

Camila Cabello

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Pink, sparkles and an open back? We'd expect nothing less of the "Havana" singer!

Ashlee Simpson

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

With silver sequins and gray feathers, this jumpsuit is making a statement on the red carpet.

Florida Georgia Line

VALERIE MACON / AFP - Getty Images

Brian Kelley (left) and Tyler Hubbard of the band Florida Georgia Line pose with their wives in slick, gold-flecked suits.

Alessia Cara

Jordan Strauss / AP

The "Songs to Your Beautiful" songstress looked glam in a laser cut-out black dress paired with the perfect red lip.

Joy Villa

Jordan Strauss / AP

Never one to shy away from controversy, Joy Villa's dress came complete with a political slogan, barbed wire detail across the shoulder and "Make America Great Again" handbag.