All of music's hottest stars are gathered together in their Sunday best, which can only mean one thing: It's the Grammys red carpet!
From gorgeous gowns and dresses to trendy fashion choices, here are all the must-see looks.
Camila Cabello
Pink, sparkles and an open back? We'd expect nothing less of the "Havana" singer!
Ashlee Simpson
With silver sequins and gray feathers, this jumpsuit is making a statement on the red carpet.
Florida Georgia Line
Brian Kelley (left) and Tyler Hubbard of the band Florida Georgia Line pose with their wives in slick, gold-flecked suits.
Alessia Cara
The "Songs to Your Beautiful" songstress looked glam in a laser cut-out black dress paired with the perfect red lip.
Joy Villa
Never one to shy away from controversy, Joy Villa's dress came complete with a political slogan, barbed wire detail across the shoulder and "Make America Great Again" handbag.