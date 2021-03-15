As awards season gets into full swing, despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, several stars who were nominated for Grammys were able to walk the red carpet in Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon.

Here is a look at some of the celebrities who put on their Sunday best for the annual awards show.

Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny, who was born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, wore a black knit cap with ears and black sunglasses with yellow lenses.

Bad Bunny arrives at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss / AP

He shared photos of himself holding a sunflower on Instagram ahead of the ceremony and asking his fans for luck.

He even brought the flower with him to the red carpet.

Brittany Howard

Brittany Howard donned a long black dress with gold accents for the red carpet. She's nominated for five awards on Sunday night, and had already won best rock song for "Stay High."

Brittany Howard poses on the press line at the 63rd Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. The award show airs on March 14 with both live and prerecorded segments. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss / AP

Dua Lipa

English pop star Dua Lipa wore a lavender gown from Versace to walk the red carpet. She explained that she'd worked with Versace to design the custom piece.

"It's got a butterfly on it, there was a lot of symbolism this year for me with butterflies," she said. "And it's also very symbolic for Versace and Donatella too and so it was really cool to collaborate on something together."

The 2019 best new artist released three albums since last March and was nominated for six Grammys on Sunday night.

"It's just been absolutely amazing, especially in such a crazy time. I never thought in a million years I'd be putting out my record and promoting it from my sofa," she said. "I'm just so grateful for the response."

Doja Cat

Doja Cat, who was born Amala Dlamini, wore an unusual custom Roberto Cavalli gown. With a leather moto-jacket-style bodice and a deep V neck past her bellybutton and green feathers, she turned heads on the red carpet.

Doja Cat walks the red carpet. KEVIN MAZUR/AFP / The Recording Academy via Getty Images

Maren Morris

Country star Maren Morris wore a slinky custom Dolce & Gabbana dress for the red carpet.

The deep-V neck lilac gown was embellished with silver crystals and a long train and open back design. She was nominated for best country song for "The Bones."

Maren Morris poses on the press line at the 63rd Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. The award show airs on March 14 with both live and prerecorded segments. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss / AP

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion, who is nominated for four Grammys, wore a bright orange gown by Dolce & Gabbana. As she walked the red carpet, she told E! that she'd wanted to "pop" for her first appearance at the awards show and that she was excited to perform.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: Megan Thee Stallion attends the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy ) Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

"This is just an amazing experience," the Texas native said. "Shoutout to Houston, we made it!"

She added that her late mother always said she would someday make it to the Grammys.

"I’ll make y'all proud!" she said.

Megan Thee Stallion also teased her fans with the promise of a "Hot Girl Summer Part 2."

"Y'all better be ready," she said.

Lizzo

"Truth Hurts" singer Lizzo donned a short mermaid-style ruched dress by Balmain. She shared a photo ahead of the show, writing that she was "On my way to the function ya’ll."