See all the bold political statements on the Grammys red carpet

Some stars arrived at the 2020 Grammy Awards red carpet ready to make a statement — and not just a fashion statement.
Ricky Rebel, the former No Authority lead singer, had the words "impeach this" displayed on his behind, which was clearly visible through red chaps.
This is not the first time the recording artist has used a bold outfit to share his political leanings. He arrived to last year's Grammys red carpet wearing a blazer that read "Keep America Great 2020."
Joy Villa also shared her politics by posing on the carpet wearing an American flag-themed dress with "Trump 2020" written on the front.
In case there was any question of her political allegiance, the back of her dress was printed with the words "impeached & re-elected."
Megan Pormer, Arab Fashion Council's ambassador, also shared her political views through clothing by wearing a flag cape that featured both the American and Iranian flags. Her glittery dress read, "no war Iran" and included a big red heart.
Whether you agree or disagree with their political views, we certainly know where these Grammys attendees stand on the issues.