See all the bold political statements on the Grammys red carpet

Some stars arrived at the 2020 Grammy Awards red carpet ready to make a statement — and not just a fashion statement.

Ricky Rebel arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Jan. 26 in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss / AP

Ricky Rebel, the former No Authority lead singer, had the words "impeach this" displayed on his behind, which was clearly visible through red chaps.

His political views were very clear. Steve Granitz / WireImage

This is not the first time the recording artist has used a bold outfit to share his political leanings. He arrived to last year's Grammys red carpet wearing a blazer that read "Keep America Great 2020."

Ricky Rebel also chose a political look for the Grammy Awards in 2019. Jordan Strauss / AP

Joy Villa also shared her politics by posing on the carpet wearing an American flag-themed dress with "Trump 2020" written on the front.

Joy Villa at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards. Jordan Strauss / AP

In case there was any question of her political allegiance, the back of her dress was printed with the words "impeached & re-elected."

MIKE BLAKE / Reuters

Megan Pormer, Arab Fashion Council's ambassador, also shared her political views through clothing by wearing a flag cape that featured both the American and Iranian flags. Her glittery dress read, "no war Iran" and included a big red heart.

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Whether you agree or disagree with their political views, we certainly know where these Grammys attendees stand on the issues.