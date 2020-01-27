Grammys host Alicia Keys wears 5 looks throughout the night

The Grammys host did not disappoint!
Alicia Keys Grammys 2020
Alicia Keys did it all on Sunday night as host of the Grammys, including wearing five different outfits.Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

By Lindsay Lowe
By Lindsay Lowe

It was a stylish night all around at the 2020 Grammys, but nobody sported quite as many fabulous looks as Alicia Keys!

Keys, 39, who hosted the ceremony for the second year in a row, wore multiple showstopping outfits throughout the night, starting with this gorgeous, metallic Versace dress.

She looked gorgeous in a figure-hugging metallic gown from Atelier Versace.Kevin Winter / Getty Images

She looked amazing in the mesh gown, which had crystals embroidered along the neckline for a little extra sparkle.

Keys, who herself has 15 Grammys, wore her hair in elegant braids embellished with hundreds of Swarovski crystals, and rocked her signature no-makeup look.

She wore the shimmering dress during her moving tribute to Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash just hours before the ceremony. She delivered an emotional, stripped-down performance of “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye” with Boyz II Men.

After that, she made a quick change into a very different look: a pink pantsuit with wide-legged trousers and a cropped blazer. She kept a touch of sparkle in her outfit with glittering silver pumps.

Pretty in pink!Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Later on, the singer switched into a more casual ensemble: rhinestone-studded jeans from Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini with a cropped white top and black boots.

She switched into a more casual look later on.Kevin Winter / Getty Images

She wore a matching denim cropped jacket when she performed her new single, “Underdog,” with singer-songwriter Brittany Howard.

Her denim outfit had a touch of sparkle.Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Then, it was back to Versace for her final look of the evening. Keys rocked a custom Atelier Versace bodysuit that was hand-embroidered with Swarovski crystals. She added some color to the outfit with a pair of crystal-embellished Versace boots in a statement print.

We're loving these statement boots!Kevin Winter / Getty Images

From her rhinestone-covered jeans to her glittering silver gown, Keys sparkled in every way throughout music’s biggest night!

Lindsay LoweLindsay Lowe