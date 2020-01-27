It was a stylish night all around at the 2020 Grammys, but nobody sported quite as many fabulous looks as Alicia Keys!

Keys, 39, who hosted the ceremony for the second year in a row, wore multiple showstopping outfits throughout the night, starting with this gorgeous, metallic Versace dress.

She looked gorgeous in a figure-hugging metallic gown from Atelier Versace. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

She looked amazing in the mesh gown, which had crystals embroidered along the neckline for a little extra sparkle.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

Keys, who herself has 15 Grammys, wore her hair in elegant braids embellished with hundreds of Swarovski crystals, and rocked her signature no-makeup look.

She wore the shimmering dress during her moving tribute to Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash just hours before the ceremony. She delivered an emotional, stripped-down performance of “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye” with Boyz II Men.

After that, she made a quick change into a very different look: a pink pantsuit with wide-legged trousers and a cropped blazer. She kept a touch of sparkle in her outfit with glittering silver pumps.

Pretty in pink! Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Later on, the singer switched into a more casual ensemble: rhinestone-studded jeans from Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini with a cropped white top and black boots.

She switched into a more casual look later on. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

She wore a matching denim cropped jacket when she performed her new single, “Underdog,” with singer-songwriter Brittany Howard.

Her denim outfit had a touch of sparkle. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Then, it was back to Versace for her final look of the evening. Keys rocked a custom Atelier Versace bodysuit that was hand-embroidered with Swarovski crystals. She added some color to the outfit with a pair of crystal-embellished Versace boots in a statement print.

We're loving these statement boots! Kevin Winter / Getty Images

From her rhinestone-covered jeans to her glittering silver gown, Keys sparkled in every way throughout music’s biggest night!