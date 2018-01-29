The Grammys are unlike any other red carpet. Where else do stars have this much fun with fashion? The 2018 awards were no exception. From feathers to velvet, there were some big trends that ruled the red carpet and caught our attention. Here's how your favorite stars rocked them.

1. Suits

Anna Kendrick, Kesha, Cyndi Lauper, Janelle Monae and Alessia Cara all rocked menswear-inspired looks. Getty Images/Reuters/AP

It's no secret that menswear-inspired looks are becoming increasingly big part of red carpet dressing. They were popular at this year's Golden Globes and the Grammys followed suit (pun intended). From Anna Kendrick, who gave her a look a touch of girly chic with pink pumps and a lace bustier, to Janelle Monae, who wore a floral embroidered ensemble, stars had fun showing off their personal style.

2. Feathers

Pink, Rachel Antoff and Karen Fairchild were just a few of the stars who sported feathered frocks. Getty Images/Reuters/AP

There's no better way to get the party started than with a feather-y frock, and that's just what stars like Pink and Little Big Town's Karen Fairchild did. While Pink went for bold colors, Fairchild and Rachel Antoff stuck with classic white.

3. Crisp white

Cardi B, Childish Gambino (aka Donald Glover), Hailee Steinfeld and SZA graced the red carpet in white. Getty Images/Reuters/AP

Just like a classic black dress, you can never go wrong with crisp white (well, as long as you're not guest at a wedding). Both men and women stepped out on the red carpet in all-white ensembles. Some, like Hailee Steinfeld, decided to also add a pop color.

4. Double-breasted blazers

Sam Smith, John Legend and Ne-Yo proved that double-breasted blazers are back in style. Getty Images/Reuters/AP

It's official: The double-breasted blazer is back. These daring and stylish men took an extra fashion risk by having fun with colors and fabrics — we love it!

5. Velvet

DJ Khaled, Miley Cyrus, Gary Clark Jr. and Common sported one of the biggest trends: velvet. Getty Images/Reuters/AP

It's no secret that velvet is one of the biggest trends of the moment. From gorgeous gowns to full suits to jumpsuits, the lush fabric is popping up everywhere, so it should come as no surprise that it was the fabric of choice for many musicians.

6. Thigh-high slit

Lana Del Rey, Giuliana Rancic, Rita Ora and Chrissy Teigen weren't afraid to show a little leg on the red carpet. Getty Images/Reuters/AP

There's a good reason thigh-high slits rule the red carpet event after event — and that's because they instantly take any dress to the next level. From Chrissy Teigen's split in the middle of her sparkly gown to Rita Ora's extra dramatic side slit on her velvet gown, these stars brought the heat with a peek of leg.