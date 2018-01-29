Glitz, glamour and rock stars! See the best looks from the Grammys red carpet

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

It's music's big night, which can only mean one thing: the 2018 Grammy Awards! And what's an awards show without a red carpet? Stay with us as we admire the most-talked-about looks.

Lady Gaga

Steve Granitz / WireImage

It wouldn't be a Lady Gaga look without monster-sized shoes. This combination of lace-covered pants and ballgown skirt is as elegant as can be.

Pink

Evan Agostini / AP

Pink is ready to get the party started in this multicolored feathered frock. She's never looked better!

Kelly Clarkson

Christopher Polk / Getty Images

Kelly Clarkson arrived to the Grammy Awards looking like a queen with a gold-covered cape and fun fringe.

Camila Cabello

ANDREW KELLY / Reuters

Is that Camila Cabello or Penelope Cruz?! The singer and songwriter looked impossibly glamorous in this red gown. The disco ball-style purse added an extra-special touch.

Hailee Steinfeld

Christopher Polk / Getty Images

She's a singer, an actress and a bombshell! Hailee Steinfeld went fashion-forward in this white column gown with purple knee-high boots.

Anna Kendrick

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

No shirt, no problem! Anna Kendrick nailed this sexy menswear-inspired look with oversized gold buttons and blush pink heels.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

Evan Agostini / AP

Hot mama! Chrissy Teigen draped her baby bump in shiny silver with oversized sleeves and an empire-waist belt. Not to be outdone, John Legend was looking particularly sleek in this double-breasted navy blazer.

Little Big Town

Lester Cohen / Getty Images for NARAS

The country music group was out in full force with all four members — Jimi Westbrook, Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman and Phillip Sweet — posing on the red carpet. With pretty pastels, feathers and sparkles, they certainly came to celebrate.

Miley Cyrus

Evan Agostini / AP

The pop star rocked a black velvet jumpsuit with retro waves and killer platform heels with a glittery touch.

Cardi B

ANDREW KELLY / Reuters

Breakout star and "Bodak Yellow" rapper Cardi B looked like a princess on the red carpet in this billowing white dress that's perfectly paired with a soft updo.

DJ Khaled and Asahd

Lester Cohen / Getty Images for NARAS

Is this the coolest kid on the planet? It wouldn't be a music event without DJ Khaled and his adorable mini-me Asahd.

Katie Holmes

ANDREW KELLY / Reuters

The always-elegant Katie Holmes made a red carpet appearance in this charcoal gray dress with platform Mary Jane shoes. Her retro hairstyle and smokey eye shadow added the perfect touch.

Joy Villa

Steve Granitz / WireImage

Joy Villa is never afraid to make a statement on the red carpet — having worn a Trump campaign poster as a dress — and her latest look is just as outspoken.