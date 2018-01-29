Glitz, glamour and rock stars! See the best looks from the Grammys red carpet

Get Stuff We Love

See the best red carpet looks from the Grammy Awards 2018.

by Emily Sher / / Source: TODAY

It's music's big night, which can only mean one thing: the 2018 Grammy Awards! And what's an awards show without a red carpet? Stay with us as we admire the most-talked-about looks.

Lady Gaga

  Steve Granitz / WireImage

It wouldn't be a Lady Gaga look without monster-sized shoes. This combination of lace-covered pants and ballgown skirt is as elegant as can be.

Pink

  Evan Agostini / AP

Pink is ready to get the party started in this multicolored feathered frock. She's never looked better!

Kelly Clarkson

  Christopher Polk / Getty Images

Kelly Clarkson arrived to the Grammy Awards looking like a queen with a gold-covered cape and fun fringe.

Camila Cabello

  ANDREW KELLY / Reuters

Is that Camila Cabello or Penelope Cruz?! The singer and songwriter looked impossibly glamorous in this red gown. The disco ball-style purse added an extra-special touch.

Hailee Steinfeld

  Christopher Polk / Getty Images

She's a singer, an actress and a bombshell! Hailee Steinfeld went fashion-forward in this white column gown with purple knee-high boots.

Anna Kendrick

  Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

No shirt, no problem! Anna Kendrick nailed this sexy menswear-inspired look with oversized gold buttons and blush pink heels.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

  Evan Agostini / AP

Hot mama! Chrissy Teigen draped her baby bump in shiny silver with oversized sleeves and an empire-waist belt. Not to be outdone, John Legend was looking particularly sleek in this double-breasted navy blazer.

Little Big Town

  Lester Cohen / Getty Images for NARAS

The country music group was out in full force with all four members — Jimi Westbrook, Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman and Phillip Sweet — posing on the red carpet. With pretty pastels, feathers and sparkles, they certainly came to celebrate.

Miley Cyrus

  Evan Agostini / AP

The pop star rocked a black velvet jumpsuit with retro waves and killer platform heels with a glittery touch.

Cardi B

  ANDREW KELLY / Reuters

Breakout star and "Bodak Yellow" rapper Cardi B looked like a princess on the red carpet in this billowing white dress that's perfectly paired with a soft updo.

DJ Khaled and Asahd

  Lester Cohen / Getty Images for NARAS

Is this the coolest kid on the planet? It wouldn't be a music event without DJ Khaled and his adorable mini-me Asahd.

Katie Holmes

  ANDREW KELLY / Reuters

The always-elegant Katie Holmes made a red carpet appearance in this charcoal gray dress with platform Mary Jane shoes. Her retro hairstyle and smokey eye shadow added the perfect touch.

Joy Villa

  Steve Granitz / WireImage

Joy Villa is never afraid to make a statement on the red carpet — having worn a Trump campaign poster as a dress — and her latest look is just as outspoken.

Janelle Monae

  Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

The singer and actress looked fierce in this menswear-inspired look that had a lot of flair thanks to bright floral embroidery.

Sam Smith

  Evan Agostini / AP

Sam Smith was looking great in green on the red carpet in this stylish double-breasted suit.

Lana Del Rey

  Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

The "Summertime Sadness" singer is embracing a vintage vibe in this star-covered fluttery dress with a thigh-high slit.

Kesha

  Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Kesha is stylish in western wear in this blue suit with shiny silver boots.

Sarah Silverman

  ANDREW KELLY / Reuters

Funny gal Sarah Silverman is a punk princess in this look that perfectly mixes tough and sweet with fishnet tights, leather boots and pearls.

Zayn Malik

  Evan Agostini / AP

Pink tweed looks seriously stylish on former One Direction member Zayn Malik. He's simply too cool for ties, clearly.

Jenny McCarthy

  Evan Agostini / AP

She wears her sunglasses at night — with blue hair! Jenny McCarthy paired her new bold hue with sheer black gloves and a sparkly column gown.

Cyndi Lauper

  John Shearer / Getty Images

Cyndi Lauper made a bold fashion statement with a suited look that's a literal work of art. She also had some fun with her hair. Look at those blue and purple highlights!

Sting and Shaggy

  Evan Agostini / AP

These smartly dressed gentlemen weren't afraid to go bold, with vests, a cravat and a plaid pattern.

Ne-Yo

  Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Does it get any more stylish than Ne-Yo on the red carpet in a velvet, mustard-colored blazer? Answer: No.

Gary Clark Jr.

  Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Looking like a true rock star, guitar genius Gary Clark Jr. chose head-to-toe purple velvet with a hat worn just so.

The Chainsmokers

  JASON SZENES / EPA

Musical duo The Chainsmokers went for yin-and-yang looks in coordinating black and white outfits. They both proudly wore white flowers to support Time's Up.

Bebe Rexha

  Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

With a sleek bob and slinky dress, Bebe Rexha is all dressed up for the awards show.

Julia Michaels

  Evan Agostini / AP

The singer-songwriter wowed on the red carpet in this lavender gown with a deep V-neckline.

