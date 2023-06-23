NBA draft pick's 'Wizard of Oz'-inspired sparkly outfit had social media talking

Basketball player Gradey Dick has captured the public's attention with his sparkly red outfit that he wore to the NBA draft.

Dick was chosen by the Toronto Raptors with the 13th pick during the NBA draft, which was held in Brooklyn, New York, on June 22.

He wore a 1980s-style power shoulder sparkly red blazer with a matching sequined mock-neck top and black pants. He said the look was inspired by Dorothy from "The Wizard of Oz."

Gradey Dick's outfit gave off "Wizard of Oz" vibes. Melanie Fidler / NBAE / Getty Images

"Gradey Dick and Dorothy… two Kansas natives!" the NBA's Twitter account tweeted on June 22.

"So I'm from Kansas. Dorothy has her little slippers, I got my Dorothy suit," Dick says in the video, noting he also had "red bottoms," meaning Christian Louboutin shoes, and a "subtle" diamond necklace.

His new team's mascot, The Raptor, took notice of the bright red look and tweeted at Dick a photo of himself in a similar look.

"Did we just become best friends?!!!" The Raptor account asked.

"We sure did," Dick replied.

Dick also said in a press conference he was ready to get to Toronto and befriend rapper Drake, who is a Toronto native and the Raptors’ global ambassador.

“Got to get out there, see Drake," Dick said. "I haven’t seen him a bunch, but I’m looking forward to that."

When asked if he's looking forward to becoming buddies with Drake, he said, "Of course, that’s the goal. I need him to wear my jersey. That’s how I know — that’s my priority.”

Later in the evening, the Raptors' Twitter account shared a video of Dick showing the camera that Drake had followed him on Instagram.

Dick's unique look had people talking on Twitter.

Matt Goldich, a writer for NBC's "Late Night with Seth Meyers," went viral for joking Dick's outfit looked like a figure skater's.

"Drafted 13th but could move into the top 10 after the free skate," he posted in a tweet that has more than 22,000 likes as of June 23.

"He looks like he is hosting the 76th annual hunger games," Bleacher Report's Molly Morrison tweeted.

"When you got the NBA draft at 8 but the eras tour at 9," @WizNatic posted.