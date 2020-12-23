Grace VanderWaal embraces bold new look 4 years after 'AGT' win

It's been four years since a hopeful 12-year-old shocked the judges on "America's Got Talent" when she decided to debut an original song on a reality show where most singers opt for covers.

Now Grace VanderWaal, who went on to win the competition, is social media personality, and her fans and followers can't get over her new look. Earlier this month, the 16-year-old singer-songwriter posted an Instagram video of herself with her faded pink locks shaved off.

Earlier this week, she shared a close-up photo of the new do, a bleached buzzcut, which she paired with big hoop earrings and a black turtleneck. She's also seen sporting some edgy makeup to complete the eye-catching look.

For a while now, VanderWaal has been rocking a more sophisticated version of her signature bob and bangs from when she first appeared on "America's Got Talent."

In quarantine, though, she got on the rose gold hair dye train along with many other celebrities, from Ariel Winter to Faith Hill.

In July, she paired her pink do with matching lipstick and a crop top, showing off the look on Instagram. "Thinking about performing and seeing you guys 24/7 <3," she captioned the photo.

Since first appearing on "AGT," VanderWaal has built a successful movie and film career. She recently started in the Disney+ adaption of the young adult novel "Stargirl," which premiered in March. And she's released two EPs and one full-length album, "Just the Beginning," since December 2016.

In September 2016, the burgeoning star stopped by TODAY to discuss recently winning the 11th season of "AGT."

"It hasn't set in yet," she told Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford. "People ask me, like, 'What does it feel like watching it?' and like, it doesn't feel like (me)."