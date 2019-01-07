Get Stuff We Love
Three cheers for a fun and fashionable Golden Globes red carpet! See the hottest trends that ruled the awards show on Sunday night.
Princess-worthy ballgowns
Are they headed to an awards show or the ball? These beautiful ballgowns would look right at home in a Disney movie!
Caped crusaders
Whether feathered, metallic, tulle or hot pink on the inside (ahem, Billy Porter), these cool capes make a serious statement.
See Golden Globe nominees Kristen Bell, Sandra Oh and more on TODAYJan. 4, 201905:24
Beautiful bows
Bows were everywhere at the Golden Globes! Nicole Kidman's hair, Danai Gurira's shoulder, Gemma Chan's back and many, many more places on the red carpet.
Crisp white
There's something so crisp and clean about pure white, and clearly these stars agree. Jamie Lee Curtis even matched her hair to her dress!
Luxurious velvet
For women:
Rich velvet makes anything feel more luxurious, whether it's a touch on the straps or a head-to-toe look.
For men:
Make way for the men! These beautiful velvet blazers nearly helped these guys steal the show from their dates.
Peek-a-boo bra bodices
It's what's on the inside that counts ... and we're referring to undergarments! The gauzy bodices on these red carpet gowns made a statement by showing what's underneath, like boning and shimmery bandeau tops.
Red hot
Why be icy cold when you could be red hot? That's the philosophy behind these gorgeous looks that heavily favor one side of the rainbow.
Vintage-y dresses
With deeply side-parted hair and some retro waves, these vintage-feeling dresses are timeless treasures.
New wave tuxedos
From an oversized suit to a reconstructed white blazer to a flirty minidress, there's no wrong way to wear a tuxedo to the Golden Globes.
Color-blocking black and white
The combination of black and white is classic for a reason: It just works! These superstars used color-blocking to make the look even bolder.
Heavy metals
Silver and gold shimmered down the red carpet as these celebrities embraced the power of glittering metallic.