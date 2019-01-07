Get Stuff We Love

By Emily Sher

Three cheers for a fun and fashionable Golden Globes red carpet! See the hottest trends that ruled the awards show on Sunday night.

Princess-worthy ballgowns

From left: Emmy Rossum, Kiki Layne, Lady Gaga, Constance Wu, Alison Brie Getty Images

Are they headed to an awards show or the ball? These beautiful ballgowns would look right at home in a Disney movie!

Caped crusaders

Lucy Liu, Debra Messing, Billy Porter, Rosamund Pike, Jessica ChastainGetty Images

Whether feathered, metallic, tulle or hot pink on the inside (ahem, Billy Porter), these cool capes make a serious statement.

Beautiful bows

Getty Images

Bows were everywhere at the Golden Globes! Nicole Kidman's hair, Danai Gurira's shoulder, Gemma Chan's back and many, many more places on the red carpet.

Crisp white

Sandra Oh, Jamie Lee Curtis, Julianne Moore, Dominique JacksonAP, Getty Images

There's something so crisp and clean about pure white, and clearly these stars agree. Jamie Lee Curtis even matched her hair to her dress!

Luxurious velvet

For women:

Caitriona Balfe, Penelope Cruz, Taraji P. Henson, Kaley Cuoco, Elsie Fisher Getty Images

Rich velvet makes anything feel more luxurious, whether it's a touch on the straps or a head-to-toe look.

For men:

Sterling K. Brown, Dave Franco, James Van Der Beek, Ryan Seacrest, Richard MaddenGetty Images

Make way for the men! These beautiful velvet blazers nearly helped these guys steal the show from their dates.

Peek-a-boo bra bodices

Alison Brie, Kiki Layne, Constance Wu, Heidi KlumGetty Images

It's what's on the inside that counts ... and we're referring to undergarments! The gauzy bodices on these red carpet gowns made a statement by showing what's underneath, like boning and shimmery bandeau tops.

Red hot

Patricia Clarkson, Natalie Morales, Chrissy Metz, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, Lili ReinhartGetty Images, AP, EPA

Why be icy cold when you could be red hot? That's the philosophy behind these gorgeous looks that heavily favor one side of the rainbow.

Vintage-y dresses

Kristin Bell, Claire Foy, Alex Borstein Getty Images

With deeply side-parted hair and some retro waves, these vintage-feeling dresses are timeless treasures.

New wave tuxedos

Judy Greer, Julianne Moore, Elisabeth MossGetty Images

From an oversized suit to a reconstructed white blazer to a flirty minidress, there's no wrong way to wear a tuxedo to the Golden Globes.

Color-blocking black and white

Getty Images, AP

The combination of black and white is classic for a reason: It just works! These superstars used color-blocking to make the look even bolder.

Heavy metals

Irina Shayk, Felicity Huffman, Thandie Newton, Carol Burnett, Keri Russell, Lucy Boynton, Kristin CavallariGetty Images

Silver and gold shimmered down the red carpet as these celebrities embraced the power of glittering metallic.