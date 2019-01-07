Why be icy cold when you could be red hot? That's the philosophy behind these gorgeous looks that heavily favor one side of the rainbow.

Vintage-y dresses

Kristin Bell, Claire Foy, Alex Borstein Getty Images

With deeply side-parted hair and some retro waves, these vintage-feeling dresses are timeless treasures.

New wave tuxedos

Judy Greer, Julianne Moore, Elisabeth Moss Getty Images

From an oversized suit to a reconstructed white blazer to a flirty minidress, there's no wrong way to wear a tuxedo to the Golden Globes.

Color-blocking black and white