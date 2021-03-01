This year's socially distanced Golden Globe Awards looked a bit different from past ceremonies. Hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler even emceed the mostly virtual event from opposite sides of the country.

But that didn't stop many stars from dressing up for the occasion. Here were some of the style standouts.

Margot Robbie

Todd_Williamson / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Margot Robbie stunned in a belted black-and-white Chanel frock with a thigh-high slit.

Andra Day

STEFANIE< KEENAN QWZZ] / Getty Images for CHANEL

The "United States Vs. Billie Holiday” star wore a gorgeous light-gray gown with a tulle skirt.

Satchel and Jackson Lee

NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Spike Lee's son and daughter looked chic while serving as this year's Golden Globe Ambassadors.

Kaley Cuoco

The "Flight Attendant" star shared a photo giving fans a look at her embellished, strapless Oscar de la Renta dress.

Tina Fey

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Hollywood Forei

Fey went for a sleek, tailored look in this black coat dress.

Amy Poehler

Todd Williamson / NBC

Her co-host looked sophisticated in a buttoned-up black dress.

Angela Bassett

Getty

Bassett opted for a showstopping deep purple gown with feather trim.

Laura Dern

Todd Williamson / NBC

Dern sported an elegant, all-black ensemble.

Cynthia Erivo

Todd Williamson / NBC

Erivo was one of the brightest stars, in a brilliant shade of lime green.

Zuri Hall

Todd Williamson/NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The TV reporter wore a scarlet crop top and matching floor-sweeping skirt.

Sofia Carson

Todd_Williamson / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Carson, who co-hosted a pre-show with Hall on the Golden Globes Twitter account, looked glam in a one-shoulder gown.