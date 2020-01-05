The Golden Globes red carpet is gearing up with your favorite stars wearing the hottest fashions. From princess-worthy ballgowns to slinky slip dresses, here are all the must-see styles.

Kerry Washington

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Who needs a shirt when your look is this cool? Kerry Washington wore the perfect mashup of menswear and femininity in this high-fashion style.

Jodie Comer

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

"Killing Eve" star Jodie Comer is pure perfect in emerald green! Her colorful accessories really turned the look up a notch.

Cate Blanchett

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Big sleeves are all the rage! Cate Blanchett looks both trendy and elegant in this pleated yellow dress with dramatic sleeves.

Greta Gerwig

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

What's black, white and chic all over? "Little Women" director Greta Gerwig in a sleek off-the-shoulder dress and blunt haircut. The embellished details down the sides and interesting choker added the perfect finishing touches.

Joey King

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Talk about a "wow" moment! "The Act" star Joey King wore wearable art in an unmistakable Iris van Herpen design.

Zoey Deutch

VALERIE MACON / AFP - Getty Images

"The Politician" star Zoey Deutch arrived in a sunny yellow dream dress with exaggerated bell sleeves and a deep-V neckline. Her sleek hair and necklace completed the look perfectly!

Jennifer Aniston

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

When a style icon like Jennifer Aniston arrives, everyone has to take a look. The queen of understated elegance rocked the red carpet in a belted black ballgown with her signature shiny locks.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

Zoe Kravitz

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Zoe Kravitz, who recently shared photos of her gorgeous wedding gown, is the definition of chic in this polka dot-covered number with an off-the-shoulder top.

Billy Porter

Jordan Strauss / AP

Billy Porter never fails to "bring it" on the red carpet, but this all-white look is next level! The studded tuxedo with matching boots and cumberbund included a full-length feather train.

Beanie Feldstein

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Beautiful in navy blue! "Booksmart" star Beanie Feldstein paired her shimmery blue gown with a matching braided headband and floral earrings.

Jennifer Lopez

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Is there anything more glamorous than Jennifer Lopez on the red carpet? (Hint: No.)

Cynthia Erivo

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

"Harriet" star Cynthia Erivo shimmered in a sequin-covered black dress with a face-framing white off-the-shoulder neckline.

Reese Witherspoon

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon kept it sleek and structural in this one-shoulder white gown paired with a blunt bob haircut

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Sweet couple Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst posed together on the red carpet before the Golden Globes. Dunst chose a light and frilly pastel dress with a drop waist and floral details for the big night.

Kaitlyn Dever

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

"Booksmart" and "Unbelievable" star Kaitlyn Dever has had quite the exciting year! To kick off the 2020 awards season, the actress chose this romantic floral gown with dramatic puffed sleeves.

Margot Robbie

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Margot Robbie appeared in two nominated movies this awards season, "Bombshell" and "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood." The Australian star kept it casual in a colorblocked look with a floral strapless top and sleek white skirt.

Dakota Fanning

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Dakota Fanning floated down in the red carpet in this lavender tulle dress with an empire waist and bubble sleeves.

Julia Butters

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The adorable Julia Butters, 10, who had a memorable role in "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood," wore a sweet and whimsical dress for the awards show.

Sofia Vergara

Jordan Strauss / AP

Sofia Vergara kept it classy and classic in this merlot-colored strapless gown with bronze embellishment details.

Sofia Carson

VALERIE MACON / AFP - Getty Images

Sofia Carson looked like a cotton candy-colored dream in a frilly pink gown with loads of tulle layers.

Natalie Morales

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

TODAY's own Natalie Morales looked stunning in an off-the-shoulder indigo gown with a dramatic cape on the red carpet.

Brosnan family

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Smith pose with their kids — Paris Brosnan, 18, and Dylan Brosnan, 22 — at the Golden Globes. The two brothers have been selected as Golden Globe Ambassadors (aka Mr. or Miss Golden Globe) for this year's award ceremony.

Kate McKinnon

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

"Saturday Night Live" star Kate McKinnon kept it classic in a menswear-inspired look and Old Hollywood waves.

Kristin Cavallari

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Kristin Cavallari kept it slinky in a cutout dress with a white skirt and strapless, sequin-covered pink top.