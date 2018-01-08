Black but not boring! See the red carpet looks from the Golden Globes

Kerry Washington

Jordan Strauss / AP

Draped in sequins with stand-out shoes, Kerry Washington continued to be a fashion icon with this latest red carpet look.

Elisabeth Moss

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

With a touch of sparkle at her collar, Elisabeth Moss brought her warm smile as an accessory on the red carpet.

Debra Messing

Jordan Strauss / AP

Who says you can't wear pants on the red carpet? "Will and Grace" star Debra Messing paired a glittery tunic with wide-leg trousers for an outfit that looks as comfortable as it is chic.

Viola Davis

Jordan Strauss / AP

The award-winning actress is Hollywood royalty and she certainly looks it here with a velvet, curve-hugging dress and glimmering jewels.

Saoirse Ronan

Jordan Strauss / AP

"Lady Bird" star Saoirse Ronan embraced the '80s in this totally awesome, silver-specked look.

Connie Britton

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

Connie Britton let her shirt do the talking in this take on red carpet separates.

Allison Williams

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

With the slightest pop of color, Allison Williams keeps with the theme while making her own fashionable statement at the awards show.

Jessica Chastain

VALERIE MACON / AFP - Getty Images

Jessica Chastain added a touch of shimmery silver with this high-necked column gown.

Diane Kruger

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

Diane Kruger chose a gem-covered halter dress for her turn on the carpet. The sheer, polka-dotted cape added the perfect touch.

Susan Kelechi Watson

Jordan Strauss / AP

The "This is Us" star strode onto the red carpet in a dazzling wide-leg jumpsuit and natural curls. She looks fantastic!

Laura Dern

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

With an illusion neckline and V-neck shape, Laura Dern makes a splash on the red carpet.

Zoe Kravitz

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

Has simple ever looked so chic? Zoe Kravitz kept it sleek with a strapless black gown and green gemstone earrings.

Margot Robbie

MARIO ANZUONI / Reuters

The "I, Tonya" star brought subtle shimmer to the red carpet with this long-sleeved number that featured a perfectly placed silver bow.

Claire Foy

Jordan Strauss / AP

She might play Queen Elizabeth II on "The Crown," but Claire Foy isn't afraid to be king of the red carpet in this play on masculine style. Her vampy red lip adds the perfect pop.

Maggie Gyllenhaal

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

With a sparkly fringed tunic, Maggie Gyllenhaal never fails to wear a one-of-a-kind look.

Alexis Bledel

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

Alexis Bledel took jumpsuits to the next level with this tuxedo-inspired look that blends leaf embellishments, a sparkly sash and black silk pumps into one put-together outfit.

Chrissy Metz

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

With a sparkly sash at her shoulders and a sheer hem on her tea-length dress, Chrissy Metz proves that mixing textures will look fabulous on the red carpet. Bonus points for her thoughtfully placed Time's Up pin.

Issa Rae

Jordan Strauss / AP

With glitter, glitz, a deep-V neckline and a thigh-high slit, "Insecure" creator and star Issa Rae brought it all to the Golden Globes.

Alison Brie

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Is that Alison Brie ... or Audrey Hepburn? The "Glow" star wore a classic silhouette but added a fun twist: pants!

Allison Janney

Jordan Strauss / AP

In a black, white and sheer column dress, the "I, Tonya" star chose a gorgeously graphic look for the awards show.

Mary J. Blige

Jordan Strauss / AP

Mary J. Blige accented her black dress with a streak of shiny silver down one side for a look that we won't soon forget.

Kate Hudson

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

In a sheer, down-to-there dress and ultrashort hairstyle, Kate Hudson proves that she is fashionably fearless.

Angelina Jolie

Jordan Strauss / AP

With sheer sleeves and feather-covered cuffs, Angelina Jolie's boudoir-inspired dress is a playful take on the all-black theme.

Millie Bobby Brown

Jordan Strauss / AP

The "Stranger Things" star is becoming a fashion icon before our eyes! Millie Bobby Brown stuck with the all-black theme but added a fashion-forward twist with a giant ruffle at the neckline.

Sarah Paulson

Jordan Strauss / AP

"American Horror Story: Cult" star Sarah Paulson wore a full skirt and sequined top with a well-placed bow for an effortlessly cool look.

Octavia Spencer

VALERIE MACON / AFP - Getty Images

Octavia Spencer shimmered and sparkled on the red carpet — and so did her dress!

Emilia Clarke

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

What a difference a neckline can make! The "Game of Thrones" star wore her character's bleach blond hair color and an exaggerated sweetheart neckline for the awards show.

"Stranger Things" cast

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

What kind of red carpet would it be without the adorable and talented kids of "Stranger Things"? A less fun red carpet, that's for sure.