/ Source: TODAY By Shane Lou

You may know that “The Good Place” actress Jameela Jamil wore a beautiful, coral Monique Lhuillier dress to the Golden Globes ... but you may not know she wore something something a little more casual as well.

While on her way to the ceremony, Jamil offered fans a revealing peek at her outfit, which included a pair of jeans underneath her gown. It’s not often that a star will wear denim to a major awards show, but she had her reasons.

“An experienced woman wears jeans under her golden globes gown because it’s forking COLD,” she explained, dropping a “Good Place” reference for good measure.

She was a little less cold on the red carpet, thanks to her jeans. Jordan Strauss / AP

She elaborated on her Instagram stories, declaring, “I refuse to be cold for fashion.”

For the record, the temperature in Los Angeles was in the 50s on Sunday evening.

The “forking COLD” weather didn’t seem to damper Jamil’s spirits too much. A pre-Golden Globes Instagram post showed just how excited she was to attend the show for the first time. She noted that she even did her own makeup!

“The Good Place” was nominated in multiple categories, including for best TV musical or comedy. Jamil’s co-star Kristen Bell was a contender for best actress in a TV musical or comedy.