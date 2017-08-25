Going out this weekend? Try some of these makeup tips

share tweet pin email

Searching for the perfect beauty look for your girl's night out? Have no fear, help is here!

Ultimate beauty expert Mally Roncal shared her top makeup tips for the perfect look for a night on the town!

New smokey eye

TODAY Upgrade your classic smokey eye with this trick.

Your eye shadow doesn't need to be heavy and dark to create a perfect smokey eye look. Roncal showed us how to create "the new smokey eye" by using lighter colors. Here's how:

First, take a light eye shadow shade and apply it all over your lid, from the lash line all the way up past your crease. Next, take a plum-colored shade and apply it to your crease and the outer "v" of your eye. Add a pop of color, like teal or a peacock shade and apply it to your lash line. Blend it all together!

Candlelit skin

TODAY It's all about glowing, dewy skin.

Matte is out — dewy is in! Glowing, radiant skin is the hottest trend and happens to look great on everyone. Here's how to get the look:

Start off by prepping your skin by using a hydrating primer. Apply a liquid illuminatir all over your face to make your skin glow. Next, even out your skin tone by using a powder or cream foundation. It's time for highlighter! Lightly apply a highlighter to your brow bone to the top of your cheek bones (to create a lift illusion) and to the tip of your nose. To add even more depth to your look, put a luminizer on your cupid's bow, to make your lips look fuller. Apply some lip gloss on your lips, and you are ready for the night!

Hot lip colors

TODAY Revamp your classic red lip by using hot pink lipstick instead.

We all love a classic red lipstick, but for girl's night out, mix it up! A vibrant hot pink color is fun and flattering. Here are the best tips to make your lips pop: