Get Stuff We Love
Stars strutted down the runway this week to raise awareness about heart disease in women — including TODAY’s own Sheinelle Jones!
Sheinelle looked stunning in a crimson gown as she walked the runway at the American Heart Association’s annual Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York City.
“Lots of ladies in red!” Sheinelle wrote on Instagram, along with a shoutout to the designer of her dress, Madelange Laroche. “Cheers to my new friend who designed this gown … She’s an emerging designer in Philly. I wanted to make her proud.”
Sheinelle joined several other celebrities as they worked the runway in gorgeous red dresses. They were all walking shine a spotlight on heart disease, which is the number one killer of women, causing one in three deaths each year, according to the American Heart Association. The AHA also wants people to know that the symptoms of a heart attack can be different for women and men.
Sheinelle goes glam for American Heart Association eventFeb. 8, 201901:08
The event host, Padma Lakshmi, wore a sleek, asymmetrical gown.
Former “Dancing With the Stars” host Brooke Burke opted for dazzling, red sequins.
Susan Lucci was a vision in her strapless, belted gown. At one point, she took a tumble over her voluminous skirt, but she rallied gracefully and continued on in style!
“The beauty of this event lies not solely in who these women are or what they’re wearing, but the message of empowerment they carry that there is nothing women cannot do, cannot face and cannot overcome when they stand together,” the American Heart Association said on its website. “It also doesn’t hurt to have fun and look good while doing it!”
Actress and model Bo Derek made a splash with her beautiful gown, along with her adorable guest on the runway — Flynn the Bichon Frise, the American Kennel Club’s 2018 Best in Show winner!
WWE stars Nikki Bella and Brie Bella were also on hand to raise awareness about heart disease in women.
Sherri Shepherd looked gorgeous in an off-the-shoulder, bright red gown.
“Say a prayer for me to stay in these stilettos,” she joked beforehand on Twitter.
Olympic gymnast Laurie Hernandez also owned the runway in a figure-hugging, long-sleeved dress.
Actress Elisabeth Rohm strutted down the runway in a dramatic gown with statement sleeves.
It was a beautiful night all around, and for an excellent cause!