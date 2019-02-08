Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Feb. 8, 2019, 3:51 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Lindsay Lowe

Stars strutted down the runway this week to raise awareness about heart disease in women — including TODAY’s own Sheinelle Jones!

Sheinelle looked stunning in a crimson gown as she walked the runway at the American Heart Association’s annual Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York City.

So gorgeous! Getty Images

“Lots of ladies in red!” Sheinelle wrote on Instagram, along with a shoutout to the designer of her dress, Madelange Laroche. “Cheers to my new friend who designed this gown … She’s an emerging designer in Philly. I wanted to make her proud.”

Sheinelle joined several other celebrities as they worked the runway in gorgeous red dresses. They were all walking shine a spotlight on heart disease, which is the number one killer of women, causing one in three deaths each year, according to the American Heart Association. The AHA also wants people to know that the symptoms of a heart attack can be different for women and men.

The event host, Padma Lakshmi, wore a sleek, asymmetrical gown.

Padma Lakshmi Getty Images

Former “Dancing With the Stars” host Brooke Burke opted for dazzling, red sequins.

Brooke Burke Getty Images

Susan Lucci was a vision in her strapless, belted gown. At one point, she took a tumble over her voluminous skirt, but she rallied gracefully and continued on in style!

Susan Lucci Getty Images

“The beauty of this event lies not solely in who these women are or what they’re wearing, but the message of empowerment they carry that there is nothing women cannot do, cannot face and cannot overcome when they stand together,” the American Heart Association said on its website. “It also doesn’t hurt to have fun and look good while doing it!”

Actress and model Bo Derek made a splash with her beautiful gown, along with her adorable guest on the runway — Flynn the Bichon Frise, the American Kennel Club’s 2018 Best in Show winner!

Bo Derek and Flynn Getty Images

WWE stars Nikki Bella and Brie Bella were also on hand to raise awareness about heart disease in women.

Brie Bella and Nikki Bella Getty Images

Sherri Shepherd looked gorgeous in an off-the-shoulder, bright red gown.

“Say a prayer for me to stay in these stilettos,” she joked beforehand on Twitter.

Sherri Shepherd Getty Images

Olympic gymnast Laurie Hernandez also owned the runway in a figure-hugging, long-sleeved dress.

Laurie Hernandez Getty Images

Actress Elisabeth Rohm strutted down the runway in a dramatic gown with statement sleeves.

Elisabeth Rohm Getty Images

It was a beautiful night all around, and for an excellent cause!