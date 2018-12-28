Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

/ Source: TODAY By Donna Freydkin

When TODAY interviewed Alison Brie, the star of the Netflix retro wrestling series “Glow," it seemed like the perfect segue to asking Brie just how she gets her own glow on — glowing skin that is.

Turns out, the actress keeps things simple and her go-to products are easy on the wallet.

Lucas Papaw Ointment, $8, Amazon

"The first one I use is Papaw. It’s made from papaya," she said. "It’s an Australian product. I use it for my lips or when my face is dry. I use it to take off makeup."

Caudalie Grape Water, $10, Sephora

The brand's Beauty Elixir is another popular pick with similar benefits.

"And I love Caudalie — their spray. The mist. It’s the best," she continued. "I don’t travel without it. I use it every day. I use it first thing in the morning. I use it to set the makeup. I use it midday to give myself a refresh."

It's lucky her beauty favorites aren't pricey, because that leaves room in the budget for her other favorite activities.

“Honestly, I spend most of my money on fitness or food," Brie told TODAY.

She’s promoting the new American Express gold card, which she said fits her life perfectly. “I’ve had AmEx forever. The rewards are amazing and they’re for dining or travel, my two favorite things.”

A health-conscious foodie with an eye for great skin care? We officially want to be Brie's new bestie!

