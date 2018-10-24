Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

/ Source: TODAY By Donna Freydkin

Her marital thriller, “The Wife,” has her in awards contention, and she’s on fire in a theater production of “Mother of the Maid,” playing the parent of Joan of Arc.

Yes, we’re talking about the one and only Glenn Close, who, at 71, has twice the energy of most of us. “I love what I do. I love the people I get to work with. I’m jazzed by life,” she said.

She also looks absolutely radiant in person. We had to get her secrets.

“I use a lot of Mario Badescu. I have his cucumber cleansing cream and the yellow thing you put on afterwards. I don’t like a lot because I don’t like long routine. Personal maintenance has always been, to me, very boring. That’s why I have short hair,” she said. “I’ve been going to Mario Badescu since the ‘80s. I heard about him originally from Carrie Fisher.”

This rich moisturizer contains hyaluronic acid, which the brand says is meant to help lock in moisture for supple skin.

The cucumber cleansing lotion Close swears by is meant to refresh oily skin and act as a revitalizing astringent, according to the company.

Another skin care staple, this soothing moisturizer works best when applied after using a cleansing toner, per the brand's instructions.

Close keeps her grooming as basic and no-frills as possible, because she has something else she’d much rather focus on: Bring Change 2 Mind, which aims to erase the stigma surrounding mental illness.

“It’s really helpful when big sports figures or anyone in the entertainment industry starts talking about what they’re dealing with. People are feeling more and more open and willing to talk about it. We kind of led the way — and that’s thrilling. Especially for kids,” said Close.

Her tip: “It’s OK to ask a friend if they are OK. And, if you don’t get a satisfying answer, ask them again. If you feel that you see something, a change in behavior, keep at it,” she said.

