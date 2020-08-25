Girl Scouts get redesigned uniforms for the first time in decades — take a look

The Girl Scouts have a new look — and it's perfect for a generation of girls who've grown up with technology at their fingertips.

The organization teamed up with the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) in New York City for the new collection, and functionality was top of mind for the designers. That means modernized sashes with hidden smartphone pockets and cargo skirts made from stretchier, comfier fabrics, among other reinvented staples.

The new Girl Scouts uniform features a redesigned vest with pockets deep enough for the largest model of the iPhone. Girl Scouts of the USA

Three FIT students from the class of 2020 helped make the new collection, which was unveiled on Tuesday. One of the designers, Nidhi Bhasin, is also a Girl Scout alum.

"We drew inspiration from the Girl Scout archives as well as current trends," Bhasin said in an interview on the organization's website. "The main focus was on styles that fit all body types and satisfy different style preferences. 'Everyday fashion' and comfort were also important considerations for us during the design process."

The collection also features stylish pieces like this denim jacket and skater dress. Girl Scouts of the USA

The new uniforms are customizable, as the apparel collection features 18 interchangeable pieces for girls grades six through 12. And the clothes don't look all that different from what girls are already wearing today. The collection includes stylish pieces including a denim jacket and a green skater dress, as well as picks that fit right in with the athleisure trend, which has been made all the more popular during the pandemic: drawstring joggers, a zip-up hoodie and a pair of simple black leggings, for example.

Wendy Lou, the deputy chief revenue officer of the Girl Scouts of the USA, told the New York Times that technology was a huge consideration, too — the designers had to make sure the pockets on the vest were deep enough to fit the largest model of the iPhone, for example.

Mainbocher helped create this look for the Girl Scouts in 1948. Girl Scouts of the USA

While this collection marks the first time the uniforms have been redesigned in more than two decades, the Girl Scouts actually have a long history of teaming up with fashion designers.

The organization worked with Mainbocher in the late 1940s, Bill Blass in the 1980s and Diane von Furstenberg earlier this year, for example.

In the 1990s, striped shirts were part of the Girl Scout uniform. Girl Scouts of the USA

And while the new collection marks the uniform's first major redesign in a while, there have been many variations of the uniform throughout the years.

The uniforms began to be manufactured starting in 1914, and most girls wore khaki until 1928, when they adopted their signature green color, according to a history shared on the Girl Scouts of USA website.

The new collection is currently available online for preorder. Prices range from $10 to $49, and sizes go up to 3XL.