May 6, 2019, 7:54 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Gina Rodriguez is a married woman!

The "Jane the Virgin" star tied the knot with actor Joe LoCicero on Saturday, and announced the happy news herself by sharing a video from their gorgeous ceremony on Instagram.

Gina Rodriguez and Joe LoCicero, seen here at the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards in January, tied the knot over the weekend. FilmMagic

"May 4th, 2019 was absolute MAGIC. To my husband Joseph, I am yours forever," she captioned it, while adding thanks to her "village" of loved ones, including her co-star Justin Baldoni, who sang at the ceremony, for being a part of the couple's special day.

Rodriguez, 34, met her hubby, 32, in 2016 when he guest-starred as a stripper on "Jane." Later that year, the couple began sharing sweet photos of their budding romance on social media.

Rodriguez confirmed she and LoCicero were engaged in August 2018, a week after she shared a birthday photo of herself sporting a diamond engagement ring.

"I don’t even really want to say it's happening," she told People at the time. "I just want to live! I think there’s a huge blessing in the fact that people care. That’s a beautiful thing, so that feels really good. But another part of me wants to keep a little something that's just mine, because there's not too many things I have like that anymore."

The Golden Globe-winning actress opened up to The Associated Press after the proposal about how she knew LoCicero was the one.

"I did always pray that I would meet a really cool partner, whether it was going to be male or female or whatever,'' she shared. "I always prayed that I was gonna meet a dope partner, that I was gonna have somebody that was gonna uplift me and support me and want me to shine, and not want to take away from that, but want to shine as well on their own right.

"I found it in Joe, and I found it on the set of 'Jane.' I guess I owe 'Jane' a lot more than just my entire career, but also God willing my entire love life."

Congratulations to the couple on their wonderful news!